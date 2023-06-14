Nine pictures of Sunderland school football teams feeling proud in their strips

Get in! It's the football shirts you wore when you played for your school in Sunderland

Remember that pride you felt when you pulled on the football shirt to play for your school.

It didn't matter if you were a hard-tackling centre half or a forward who scored goals for free.

We have got 9 more kits for you to enjoy from the Echo vaults including Castle View, Grange Park, Seaham, Yohden and Bernard Gilpin.

Back of the net if you go one step further and get in touch with your own memories.

Test your memory with these top kits from schools across Sunderland and County Durham.

Hasting Hill School players were looking smart in their strips for the 2003 season.

The Castle View under-12 team lined up for a photoshoot in 2008.

Grange Park Primary School team. Looking proud in their 2011 kit.

