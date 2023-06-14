News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Nine pictures of Sunderland school football teams feeling proud in their strips

Get in! It's the football shirts you wore when you played for your school in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

Remember that pride you felt when you pulled on the football shirt to play for your school.

It didn't matter if you were a hard-tackling centre half or a forward who scored goals for free.

It was always a special moment but what were your school's colours.

We have got 9 more kits for you to enjoy from the Echo vaults including Castle View, Grange Park, Seaham, Yohden and Bernard Gilpin.

Back of the net if you go one step further and get in touch with your own memories.

Test your memory with these top kits from schools across Sunderland and County Durham.

1. Test your memory with these top kits from schools across Sunderland and County Durham.

Test your memory with these top kits from schools across Sunderland and County Durham.

Photo Sales
Hasting Hill School players were looking smart in their strips for the 2003 season.

2. Hasting Hill School players were looking smart in their strips for the 2003 season.

Hasting Hill School players were looking smart in their strips for the 2003 season.

Photo Sales
The Castle View under-12 team lined up for a photoshoot in 2008.

3. The Castle View under-12 team lined up for a photoshoot in 2008.

The Castle View under-12 team lined up for a photoshoot in 2008.

Photo Sales
Grange Park Primary School team. Looking proud in their 2011 kit.

4. Grange Park Primary School team. Looking proud in their 2011 kit.

Grange Park Primary School team. Looking proud in their 2011 kit.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandFootballSchools