Spotlighting the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre in years gone by

We dug into the past - and found Sans Street centre members doing their own digging in 2011.

It looks like these Sunderland children had fun on an archaeological dig 12 years ago.

And that was only one of the retro photos we found of the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre.

Have a look at a mural-making scene in 2012, gifts being handed over in 2011 and a Christmas show from 2009.

And how about these great reminders of events worth celebrating at Young Asian Voices.

Let's have a trip into the past.

1 . Scenes you might remember from the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre. Scenes you might remember from the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre. Photo Sales

2 . Members of the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre looking happy 14 years ago. Members of the Sans Street Youth and Community Centre looking happy 14 years ago. Photo Sales

3 . Young Asian Voices members celebrated the group's 25th anniversary with a new banner in 2021. The group is based at the centre. Young Asian Voices members celebrated the group's 25th anniversary with a new banner in 2021. The group is based at the centre. Photo Sales

4 . Maplins store donated new equipment to the youth project in 2013 after it had been hit by thieves. Mark Cameron from the store is pictured with grateful youth centre members, left to right; Jerri Butler, Jak Richardson, Matthew Harrison, Devon Hutchinson, Billy Stores, Christie Hutchinson and Joe Jardine. Maplins store donated new equipment to the youth project in 2013 after it had been hit by thieves. Mark Cameron from the store is pictured with grateful youth centre members, left to right; Jerri Butler, Jak Richardson, Matthew Harrison, Devon Hutchinson, Billy Stores, Christie Hutchinson and Joe Jardine. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4