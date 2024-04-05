Nine pictures from opening day at Sunderland Sainsbury's branch in Wessington Way in 2013

The fish counter, cake stall and cafe in pictures

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:57 BST

Was it really 11 years ago? Have a look for yourself at the first day of the Sainsbury’s store which opened in Wessington Way in 2013.

The Echo was there to get photos of the staff and customers as they took a first look round.

We’ve got ribbon-cutting, team photos and much more. Enjoy the memories.

1. That first day

Sainsbury's staff and customers on the first day of the new Sunderland North store in 2013.

2. A warm welcome

The first customers heading through the doors in 2013, and what a great welcome they got.

3. Cupcake anyone

Who could resist the cakes which were served up on that first day.

4. Caught on camera

Amber Glover and Nicola Hutchinson were on the fish counter at the store 11 years ago.

