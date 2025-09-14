A great chance to see Ryhope’s past on film is coming up.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shops, village, schools and Grand Cinema will all be revisited in a photo exhibition and film show at the Ryhope Community Centre on Tuesday, October 28.

Ryhope Cinema will be one of the features of the village’s past in the exhibition. | Echo

‘You might recognise yourself in one of the pictures too’

Ryhope Heritage Society is behind the event which will ‘celebrate Ryhope’s past’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Growing up in Sunderland: The garages Wearside motorists put their trust in for decades

Organisers say ‘it promises to be a trip down memory lane. Everyone is invited to come along to see pictures of Ryhope’s mining and farming communities, the Co-op, colliery shops and the village. There will be pictures of Ryhope schools showing teachers and pupils – and you might recognise yourself in one of the pictures too.”

As well as the exhibition, a film by Brian Ibinson will be shown at 11am and 2pm.

‘How a small farming village turned into a bustling mining village’

The film is set to music and tells the story of Ryhope though photographs and film clips, showing how a small farming village turned into a bustling mining village.

Glenda Young | Sunderland Echo

Ryhope Colliery Band and the Grand Cinema (which has now been rebuilt in the 1950s town at Beamish Museum) will be spotlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be pictures of Ryhope Police Station, Ryhope’s Fire Brigade and the historic village green showing trams on the roads.

Tin baths to miners strikes

It will also include the history of Ryhope’s mining past - from tin baths to pit baths and the miners’ strikes and will show how Ryhope miners lived until the pit was demolished in 1966.

Bestselling author Glenda Young’s novels are set in old Ryhope. She said: “I am indebted to Ryhope Heritage for their guidance and advice when researching my novels. Without their help my books would not be so richly detailed.

Local author Glenda Young with her catalogue of books. | Sunderland Echo

“I’m proud to say that I am now a member of Ryhope Heritage Society and am extremely grateful for all the help I have received. The exhibition will be a great opportunity to take a step back in time to view some wonderful pictures and watch Brian’s amazing film.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everybody is welcome and the event is free. There is no need to pre-book and people should just come along on the day.

Interested people should drop in any time between 10am – 3pm when Ryhope Heritage Society DVDs and books will be available to buy.

For more information, please email the Chair of Ryhope Heritage Society, Brian Ibinson on [email protected]

Follow Ryhope Community Centre on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RyhopeCommunityCentre