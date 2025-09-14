Counting down to a special spotlight on Ryhope's past: Maybe you are in it
The shops, village, schools and Grand Cinema will all be revisited in a photo exhibition and film show at the Ryhope Community Centre on Tuesday, October 28.
‘You might recognise yourself in one of the pictures too’
Ryhope Heritage Society is behind the event which will ‘celebrate Ryhope’s past’.
Organisers say ‘it promises to be a trip down memory lane. Everyone is invited to come along to see pictures of Ryhope’s mining and farming communities, the Co-op, colliery shops and the village. There will be pictures of Ryhope schools showing teachers and pupils – and you might recognise yourself in one of the pictures too.”
As well as the exhibition, a film by Brian Ibinson will be shown at 11am and 2pm.
‘How a small farming village turned into a bustling mining village’
The film is set to music and tells the story of Ryhope though photographs and film clips, showing how a small farming village turned into a bustling mining village.
Ryhope Colliery Band and the Grand Cinema (which has now been rebuilt in the 1950s town at Beamish Museum) will be spotlighted.
There will be pictures of Ryhope Police Station, Ryhope’s Fire Brigade and the historic village green showing trams on the roads.
Tin baths to miners strikes
It will also include the history of Ryhope’s mining past - from tin baths to pit baths and the miners’ strikes and will show how Ryhope miners lived until the pit was demolished in 1966.
Bestselling author Glenda Young’s novels are set in old Ryhope. She said: “I am indebted to Ryhope Heritage for their guidance and advice when researching my novels. Without their help my books would not be so richly detailed.
“I’m proud to say that I am now a member of Ryhope Heritage Society and am extremely grateful for all the help I have received. The exhibition will be a great opportunity to take a step back in time to view some wonderful pictures and watch Brian’s amazing film.”
Everybody is welcome and the event is free. There is no need to pre-book and people should just come along on the day.
Interested people should drop in any time between 10am – 3pm when Ryhope Heritage Society DVDs and books will be available to buy.
For more information, please email the Chair of Ryhope Heritage Society, Brian Ibinson on [email protected]
Follow Ryhope Community Centre on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RyhopeCommunityCentre