A trip to the garage can often bring dread – but not when you know there’s a mechanic on hand you can trust.

We recently marked 145 years since Turvey’s garage was first set up in Holmeside – and our look-back through the archives really got you talking. Over on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community, we had a question for the motorists!

Which Sunderland garage was always your go-to, back in the day?

Holmeside with the Odeon Cinema which was one of the buildings which replaced the Stadium.

You never forget the excitement – and responsibility – of owning your first car. It will always hold a fond place in your heart – no matter how much money and stress it cost you! But our big question was about which Wearside garage you could rely on, both back then and today.

We asked our Wearside Echoes members to nominate their favourite garages from bygone days. Did you ever visit any of them?

Dave Mack Mackel: "Used to get my MOT done at Penshaw Garage. It is now a Co-op store.”

Andy Crow: “Remember Penshaw well, used to be queues many years ago. Nothing wrong with the Forge but l always use Discount Motors off Villette Road.”

Ian Walton: “A gentleman called Tommy Holmes, a fantastic mechanic and honest as the day’s long.”

Dave Woodward: “Forge Garage, Ryhope.”

Terry Foster: “My two mates Sandy and John’s garage was at the top of Silksworth Row behind the shops.”

Bill Holland: “I always fixed it myself. However I got the parts for my Triumph Vittesse at Dunns Garage on Roker Avenue.”

Ross Muirhead: “Turvey's (with my dad).”

Michael Clark: “Cartec. Still go there. Great garage.”

John Hull: “Castletown Motors.”

Dave Beattie: “Grimshaw Leather.”

Lynn Topliff: “Thompson Road Motors.”

Michael Bell: “Thirkells.”