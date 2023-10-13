Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rare chance to own a piece of Sunderland history has been revealed.

A Roker Park turnstile, an old Metro sign and four Vaux windows have all been put up for sale at Boldon Auction Rooms.

Memories of the Roker roar

Interested parties can bid for the Wearside memorabilia on October 25.

Auctioneer Tom Robson said: "Come the day, we will have 400 to 500 lots but these will be among them. The turnstile is in the £200 to £300 range and it is very heavy."

The turnstile from Roker Park, home of Sunderland AFC for 99 years which dates back to 1898.

Wearside history for sale

It is described as a Deluce's Patent rush preventative turnstile made by WT Ellison and Co of Irlams o' th' Height which is a suburb of Salford, Greater Manchester.

The Metro sign is 'one of the original ones because it pre-dates the South Hylton Line and the Airport," said Tom.

It could fetch £150 to £250 at auction.

Also in the catalogue are four Vaux glass windows with gold lettering saying Vaux Ales.

They are likely to be sold in two lots and at an estimate of £60 to £100 per lot."

Where to find out more

Viewing of the lots will be on Saturday October 21 from 10am to 1pm, and on Tuesday, October 24, from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 6pm.

The sale will be held on Wednesday, October 25 and Tom added: "People can come to the room if they want to or sit and do it online from the comfort of their own home."