News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Roker Park turnstile and Vaux windows among Sunderland history on sale at Boldon Auction Rooms

Sunderland memorabilia aplenty - and yours for the right price

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A rare chance to own a piece of Sunderland history has been revealed.

A Roker Park turnstile, an old Metro sign and four Vaux windows have all been put up for sale at Boldon Auction Rooms.

The turnstile which will be on auction.The turnstile which will be on auction.
The turnstile which will be on auction.
Most Popular

Memories of the Roker roar

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interested parties can bid for the Wearside memorabilia on October 25.

Auctioneer Tom Robson said: "Come the day, we will have 400 to 500 lots but these will be among them. The turnstile is in the £200 to £300 range and it is very heavy."

The turnstile from Roker Park, home of Sunderland AFC for 99 years which dates back to 1898.

Wearside history for sale

A closer look at the turnstile.A closer look at the turnstile.
A closer look at the turnstile.

It is described as a Deluce's Patent rush preventative turnstile made by WT Ellison and Co of Irlams o' th' Height which is a suburb of Salford, Greater Manchester.

An Echo photo of Roker Park in 1973, and fans queuing for tickets.An Echo photo of Roker Park in 1973, and fans queuing for tickets.
An Echo photo of Roker Park in 1973, and fans queuing for tickets.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Metro sign is 'one of the original ones because it pre-dates the South Hylton Line and the Airport," said Tom.

It could fetch £150 to £250 at auction.

An old Metro sign. It could be yours for the right bid.An old Metro sign. It could be yours for the right bid.
An old Metro sign. It could be yours for the right bid.

Also in the catalogue are four Vaux glass windows with gold lettering saying Vaux Ales.

They are likely to be sold in two lots and at an estimate of £60 to £100 per lot."

Where to find out more

Viewing of the lots will be on Saturday October 21 from 10am to 1pm, and on Tuesday, October 24, from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sale will be held on Wednesday, October 25 and Tom added: "People can come to the room if they want to or sit and do it online from the comfort of their own home."

To find out more, visit the Auction Rooms website at http://www.boldonauctions.co.uk

Related topics:Sunderland