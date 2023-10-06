News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland fans at Middlesbrough matches over the years as Wear-Tees derby returns - photo gallery

It's a day for all the emotions - just as these were in the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

The countdown is on to Sunderland's clash with Middlesbrough.

The Wear-Tees derby has produced many amazing scenes and here are Sunderland fans celebrating some of them in 2005, 2008 and 2023.

As you get ready to go through all the emotions of another SAFC game, enjoy this look back at great days gone by, thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Following the Lads against Boro over the years. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Retro in red and white

Fans celebrate an away win against Boro in 2005.

2. Singing their hearts out

A huge Sunderland contingency at Boro for the win in 2005.

3. Right behind the Lads

Joy for the fans as Sunderland win 3-2 in 2008.

4. Smiles from 2008

