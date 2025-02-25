A popular radio show came to the region and brought a discussion on divorce rates with it.

It was back in 1978 when locals got to ask questions of a panel of experts at Hylton Red House Junior School in Sunderland.

And one of the questions was a real poser for the panel of Norman St. John Stevas (MP for Chelmsford); radio personality Professor Dorothy Wedderburn; Mr Roderick MacFarquhar, (MP for Belper); and astronomer and television personality Patrick Moore, had to answer at Hylton Red House Junior School.

A dozen people got to ask questions

The Radio 4 show “Any Questions?” was broadcast live from the school and the chairman of the proceedings was former disc jockey David Jacobs.

A report at the time said: “A dozen people were picked from the audience and their questions were fired at the panel members. Some were amusing, some serious, but the panel dealt competently with them all.

‘Should GCE exams be made public?’

The Radio 4 Any Questions show was broadcast from Hylton Red House Junior School in 1978. The panellists, left to right, were: Roderick MacFarquhar, MP; David Jacobs, the chairman; astronomer and TV personality Patrick Moore. Seated were: Norman St John Stevas, MP; and Professor Dorothy Wedderburn.

“They ranged from: “Should G.C.E. examination results be made public?” and “Should we use the word illegitimate for children born outside marriage?” to “To whom would the panel like to be related to, and why?”

“The latter caused a few smiles. The audience found the evening educational and amusing.”

David on Desert Island Discs

South Tyneside has had its own moments with radio show highlights.

In 2011, an academic raised in South Shields selected his favourite music on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs radio show.

Our 2011 report on David Phillips and his radio show moment. | nw

David Phillips, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, revealed his tastes to presenter Kirsty Young.

David was then living in Ashtead, Surrey.

He was evacuated to Cumbria and Bishop Auckland as a child, but between times he was a pupil at three South Shields schools – Ocean Road Juniors, Harton Juniors and the Grammar Technical.

His mother, Dauphine, who died aged 90 in 2004, lived for many years in Lincoln Road, on the Horsley Hill Estate in South Shields, and his late father, Stanley, was a Tyne pilot and popular orchestra leader and stand-up comedian.

