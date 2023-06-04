News you can trust since 1873
By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jun 2023

Who hasn't heard of Pyrex - the Wearside brand which was known for quality.

Today, we are paying a film tribute to the factory, workers and products which were a huge part of the Wearside industrial scene.

Sunderland quality through and through

It lasted until 2007 and an era which started in 1922 was at an end. The Wear Glass Works, owned by Arc, ceased production and closed for good.

Pyrex in 1981. Pyrex in 1981.
Pyrex in 1981.

And what a sad day it was when the factory was demolished in 2009.

There can’t be many households on Wearside, that don’t have a Pyrex dish or piece of kitchenware in their cupboards. 

A public success from the 1920's

It was in 1922 that Jobling’s won the licence for the manufacture of the brand which had taken America by storm, where it was made by Corning Glass Works, thanks to its durability in the kitchen.

The last day at Pyrex in 2007.The last day at Pyrex in 2007.
The last day at Pyrex in 2007.
Over the decades, all Pyrex glassware in homes across Britain and the Commonwealth (except Canada) was made by the highly-skilled workers in the factory in Millfield.

Over to you for more memories

Here are a few reminders of Pyrex and just some of the many people who worked there - and we’re hoping they bring back plenty of happy memories.

Some of the Pyrex workers - a reminder of a bygone era.Some of the Pyrex workers - a reminder of a bygone era.
Some of the Pyrex workers - a reminder of a bygone era.

If there's another Wearside factory which brings back memories for you, share your memories of it.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]

