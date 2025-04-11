Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘We did not realise that people have such fun at lunch time in England’. It was a fantastic comment and it came from a Prague visitor to Wearside more than 50 years ago.

It happened in 1972 when a delegation from the Czech Republic visited Red House Club.

‘They always seem to enjoy themselves’

They were treated to a display of about 25 women, clad in their colourful Easter bonnets.

Tell us if you recognise these Easter Eggs and Easter Bonnet competition winners from 1975. | se

The women were taking part in the club’s Easter bonnet competition, which was organised by the Red House Club Jolly Boys.

Tom Brewis, chairman of the Jolly Boys, said that several competitions had been organised at Easter for those people who were staying at home.

“We have entertained Iron Curtain theatre companies here before, and they always seem to enjoy themselves,” said Tom at the time.

A grainy photo of the Prague visitors to Red House Club at Easter in 1972. | se

‘We did not know about the Easter Bonnet tradition’

“We were very pleased that the Empire Theatre could arrange for a visit from these members of the Black Theatre,” he added.

The three Black Theatre members, Mr Jiri Srnec, artistic director, his wife Emma, and Mr Petr Postrehovsky, the theatre manager, were surprised to see so many people at the club.

A Sunderland Echo report on the 1972 visit which was a real eye opener for visitors from Prague. | se

“We did not realise that people have such fun at lunch time in England, ” said Mr Postrehovsky. “It is very interesting for us, as we did not know about the Easter Bonnet tradition.”

The Black Theatre of Prague was appearing at the Sunderland Empire Theatre all week. Mr Postrehovsky said: “This is the first time we have visited England, and it will be interesting to see the different reactions from our audiences.”

Tell us about the Wearside Easter traditions that you remember from years gone by.