LISTEN: Sunderland folk singer's childhood memories - on podcast

Have you heard it yet? Our awards-shortlisted podcast is back and it is packed with nostalgia from the Sunderland area.

Our new series of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, has returned and we have six more people who have shared memories from their childhood.

Man of many talents

Episode 2 has just been published. Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner chatted to folk singer Keith Gregson.

Man of many talents Keith, born in Wembley, is one of Sunderland’s most passionate advocates. He loves the history, is involved in the music scene and reckons the city has ‘just about accepted’ him after 50 years of living here.

Smitten with Wearside life

Keith and his wife first came to Sunderland on Cup Final Day in 1973. But not to get into the football spirit.

Keith Gregson is the special guest in the latest episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions. | se/other 3rd party

Keith explained: “We were house hunting and the place was deserted, absolutely deserted.”

The couple later travelled to Hartlepool to watch Sunderland beat Leeds United on TV with friends. But Keith and his wife Barbara were smitten with Wearside life and bought their first house in Hendon.

‘It’s all about the people. The people in Sunderland are smashing’

The couple chose Sunderland as a place to live because Barbara was studying in Newcastle and Keith was teaching in Hartlepool.

An interview with Keith Gregson, Man of many talents. | se

‘We decided we would live halfway and see how it went,” said Keith. “It has gone very well. We are very very happy here in Sunderland. It’s all about the people. The people in Sunderland are smashing.”

Keith admits to having ‘lots of irons in fires’.

Shipyard Girls author shares her memories

He has a love for singing, folk dancing, history and once ran the folk club at the Blue Bell pub in Fulwell.

Our thanks go to him for a wonderful insight into his life and there’s more to come.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

Episode 3 will be here next week and it is an interview with Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

Shortlisted for a national award

But what do you know about Amanda and her childhood days? Find out more next week.

Tune in to listen to Keith’s full interview with Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - here.

Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards. | National World

Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.