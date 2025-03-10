You had a wonderful time at the sports days, on the shop floor and doing amazing things for charity.
Relive a whole bunch of scenes from 1967 to 1980.
1. Ready for the shift in 1967
Plessey workers arriving for a day's work at the South Tyneside factory in May 1967. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Plessey in 1967
Workers at the South Shields Plessey Group factory making part of the switching mechanism used in telephone exchange racks. | sg
3. The day the Mayor paid a visit
The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate. They are pictured with D G Booth,right, regional general divisional manager, and P Bourke, a solderer at work in 1969. | SG
4. Going aerial in 1971
The large Plessey Telecomunications factory and the smaller Mary Harris clothing factory are pictured in the new industrial complex at South Shields in 1971. | SG