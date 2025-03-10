Picture perfect memories from Plessey: The place where thousands of you worked

Thousands of you worked at Plesseys over the decades and here are some reminders.

Whether it was in Sunderland or South Shields, Plessey memories will hopefully come flooding back with this set of 15 memories from the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette archives.

You had a wonderful time at the sports days, on the shop floor and doing amazing things for charity.

Relive a whole bunch of scenes from 1967 to 1980.

Plessey workers arriving for a day's work at the South Tyneside factory in May 1967.

1. Ready for the shift in 1967

Plessey workers arriving for a day's work at the South Tyneside factory in May 1967. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Workers at the South Shields Plessey Group factory making part of the switching mechanism used in telephone exchange racks.

2. Plessey in 1967

Workers at the South Shields Plessey Group factory making part of the switching mechanism used in telephone exchange racks. | sg

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate. They are pictured with D G Booth,right, regional general divisional manager, and P Bourke, a solderer at work in 1969.

3. The day the Mayor paid a visit

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Shields, Ald and Mrs A M Southwick, during their visit to the Plessey factory at Laygate. They are pictured with D G Booth,right, regional general divisional manager, and P Bourke, a solderer at work in 1969. | SG

The large Plessey Telecomunications factory and the smaller Mary Harris clothing factory are pictured in the new industrial complex at South Shields in 1971.

4. Going aerial in 1971

The large Plessey Telecomunications factory and the smaller Mary Harris clothing factory are pictured in the new industrial complex at South Shields in 1971. | SG

