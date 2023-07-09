News you can trust since 1873
9 companies which proved Peterlee is the place to be

75 years of Peterlee history: 9 of the town's factories you might have worked in

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2023, 05:03 BST

Big birthday celebrations are under way for Peterlee; because it's 75 years old.

The town has certainly had plenty of big-name employers in its midst from Caterpillar to Fisher Price and Walkers Crisps to Dewhirst.

There's been royal visits and days to celebrate.

Why not have a look back yourself at some of the town's factories which hold a place in the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Princess Diana visited the Fisher Price toy factory in Peterlee in 1983.

2. A leading glass supplier and here it is 20 years ago.

3. The Dewhirst factory and shop, on the North West Industrial Estate, as it looked in 2003.

4. A 20-year-old photo of textiles specialist Sara Lee Courtalds on the North West Industrial Estate.

