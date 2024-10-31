More than 3,700 Easington area miners and their families were today given the boost to their pensions they had been waiting for - after years of campaigning.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed the move which will mean a 32 per cent boost to the annual pensions of 112,000 former mineworkers across the UK, as well as 3755 in East Durham.

£29 extra a week for each member

It means an average increase of £29 per week for each member.

Easington MP Grahame Morris welcomed the announcement, saying: “It is a national scandal that former miners in Easington have had to fight for so long for the pension settlement they deserve.

Easington MP Grahame Morris (front, third left) pictured with campaigners who were fighting for changes to the pension scheme. | other 3rd party

“Today, Labour ends this injustice and delivers what is rightfully owed back to mining families.

Talks were stepped up in July

The Sunderland Echo reported in July that the new Government was about to start discussions with Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Trustees.

Mick Newton and Grahame Morris MP (Easington, North East) in Trafalgar Square before the march on Downing Street and Westminster earlier this year. Grahame Morris is the MP who led the debate in Parliament.

Mr Morris added: “This is a victory for the relentless campaigning of the trustees, members, and coalfield communities here in the Easington constituency.”

A landmark decision worth £1.5 billion

Former mineworkers and their families have fought for justice for many years. In a landmark decision, the fund - now worth £1.5 billion – will be handed over to the pension scheme, ensuring former pit workers who powered the country for decades finally get the just rewards from their labour.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We owe the mining communities who powered this country a debt of gratitude.

“For decades, it has been a scandal that the government has taken money that could have been passed to the miners and their families.

An excerpt from the Sunderland Echo report on the issue in July this year. | se

The ‘scandal ends’

“Today, that scandal ends, and the money is rightfully transferred to the miners. I pay tribute to the campaigners who have fought for justice- today is their victory.”

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the NUM said: “The Labour Party recognised the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme whilst in opposition. Now in Government they have made good on their manifesto commitment to return the Investment Reserve Fund so it can be used to increase pensions.

“This is the change we voted for.”