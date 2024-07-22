Hope at last: Ex-pit workers get glimmer of light on pensions scheme
The new Government is about to start discussions with Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Trustees.
The news was welcomed by Easington MP Grahame Morris who said it raised ‘hope for real change’.
The development comes after Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, responded to Mr Morris’s Parliamentary Question.
‘Best way to deliver our commitments’
Back in May, he urged MPs to support the Mineworkers Pension Scheme campaign to end the unfair surplus sharing arrangement.
These pension arrangements were created after privatisation in the early 1990s but they have resulted in the government taking nearly £5 billion from the pension funds of retired miners.
Mr Cummings called for a reform of the scheme and the Minister announced that work had already started.
Hope for the ‘first time in many years’
She stated: "I will be meeting the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Trustees shortly to discuss the best way to deliver our commitments."
Before the General Election, Mr Morris organised a demonstration on Downing Street and advocated for ending the unfair surplus sharing arrangement that has previously taken billions out of the pockets of retired miners and their widows.
Following the response from the newly elected Labour Government, he said: “For the first time in many years, we have hope for real change in the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme.
“Successive governments have taken billions out of the scheme through the unfair surplus sharing arrangements.”
‘Still early days for the Labour government’
“We now have hope that, rather than taking money out of the scheme, a Labour Government will transfer the £1.2 billion investment fund, putting money back into the pockets of retired miners.
“This injustice will only end when the surplus sharing arrangements are reformed, and the government stops taking money out of the pension fund.
