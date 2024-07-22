Hope at last: Ex-pit workers get glimmer of light on pensions scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The battle to get pensions justice for thousands of former mineworkers has taken a big step forward.

The new Government is about to start discussions with Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Trustees.

The news was welcomed by Easington MP Grahame Morris who said it raised ‘hope for real change’.

Mick Newton and Grahame Morris MP (Easington, North East) in Trafalgar Square before the march on Downing Street and Westminster earlier this year. Grahame Morris is the MP who led the debate in Parliament.

The development comes after Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, responded to Mr Morris’s Parliamentary Question.

‘Best way to deliver our commitments’

These pension arrangements were created after privatisation in the early 1990s but they have resulted in the government taking nearly £5 billion from the pension funds of retired miners.

Mr Cummings called for a reform of the scheme and the Minister announced that work had already started.

Workers at Wearmouth Colliery were pictured in 1993. | se

Hope for the ‘first time in many years’

She stated: "I will be meeting the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Trustees shortly to discuss the best way to deliver our commitments."

The demonstration by former miners over the pension scheme which was held in May this year. | other 3rd party

Following the response from the newly elected Labour Government, he said: “For the first time in many years, we have hope for real change in the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme.

“Successive governments have taken billions out of the scheme through the unfair surplus sharing arrangements.”

Easington MP Grahame Morris, left, with former miner Stephen Maitland, centre, and Alan Mardghum Secretary of Durham Miners Association. | other 3rd party

‘Still early days for the Labour government’

“We now have hope that, rather than taking money out of the scheme, a Labour Government will transfer the £1.2 billion investment fund, putting money back into the pockets of retired miners.

“This injustice will only end when the surplus sharing arrangements are reformed, and the government stops taking money out of the pension fund.

“These are still early days for the Labour Government, but I am pleased that fulfilling our manifesto promises to our coalfield communities has been made a priority.”