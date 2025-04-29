When Nissan's staff first turned up for work 40 years ago this week
The first day at work arrived for 22 supervisors at Europe’s most modern car plant.
Buddhist ceremony marked the special occasion
The occasion was marked by an ancient Buddhist ceremony and the Sunderland Echo was there to get it all on camera.
The 22 staff were the first production workers to be recruited by Nissan for its £20million Washington factory.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “For them, the colourful “Daruma” ceremony should prove a useful introduction to the ways of the mysterious East.
Painting one of the Daruma doll’s eyes
“In a fortnight, they fly to Japan for intensive training in the working methods that have brought commercial success to the Land of the Rising Sun.
“Tynesider George Mackey, was chosen to paint in one of the Daruma doll’s eyes.”
His boss, production director John Cushnaghan, explained in 1985: “By painting in one of the eyes we are recognising the challenge we face. However, we are also indicating that we are determined to succeed.
“We accept that we may make mistakes, but we shall recover and try again. Only when we succeed can we then paint in the second eye.”
The supervisors - five from Wearside - were selected from 3,500 applicants. Nearly 200 were interviewed and 75 were then put through a long series of tests and assessments.
