Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A milestone moment happened in Nissan’s history 40 years ago this week.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first day at work arrived for 22 supervisors at Europe’s most modern car plant.

The first of the Nissan supervisors started work in 1985. Here they are with maintenance supervisor George Mackey, holding the "Daruma" doll. | se

Buddhist ceremony marked the special occasion

The occasion was marked by an ancient Buddhist ceremony and the Sunderland Echo was there to get it all on camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nissan in Sunderland: How the news broke 40 years ago

The 22 staff were the first production workers to be recruited by Nissan for its £20million Washington factory.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “For them, the colourful “Daruma” ceremony should prove a useful introduction to the ways of the mysterious East.

Painting one of the Daruma doll’s eyes

A big day as the first of the Nissan supervisors begin working on Wearside. | se

“In a fortnight, they fly to Japan for intensive training in the working methods that have brought commercial success to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“Tynesider George Mackey, was chosen to paint in one of the Daruma doll’s eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His boss, production director John Cushnaghan, explained in 1985: “By painting in one of the eyes we are recognising the challenge we face. However, we are also indicating that we are determined to succeed.

George Mackey, holding the one-eyed "Daruma" doll, in a significant moment to herald the arrival of Nissan in Sunderland. | se

Tell us if you were there

“We accept that we may make mistakes, but we shall recover and try again. Only when we succeed can we then paint in the second eye.”

The supervisors - five from Wearside - were selected from 3,500 applicants. Nearly 200 were interviewed and 75 were then put through a long series of tests and assessments.

Tell us if you were among those first recruits by emailing [email protected]