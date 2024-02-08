Pictures from Primark - that's what we've got for you today and there's nine of them from the store's first day in Sunderland.

It is 20 years since the famous brand opened in the city to a great reception.

The chain originally opened in the former Woolworths store in Fawcett Street, later moving to its new huge premises at The Bridges.

Customers poured through the doors after SAFC manager Mick McCarthy officially opened the store.

Echo photographers made sure we had a permanent reminder of the staff and customers and here they are once more.

Ready to shop Open for business. Tell us if you were there on that first day.

Pictured at Primark Members of staff cut the ribbon to officially open the new Primark store 20 years ago.

Mick does the honours Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy was the VIP guest who opened the store in 2004.