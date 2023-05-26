News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Nine pictures of Sunderland stars showing what they got up to off the pitch

They were SAFC stars who we admired - but did you see the great work they did off the pitch?

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th May 2023, 04:55 BST

We all admired their skills at the Stadium of Light and Roker Park but Black Cats players often did their bit to support worthy causes.

They made the day extra special for young footballers gave their backing to charities and one even met up with Santa!

Intrigued? Read on.

The day these stars took time out to help others.

1. The day these stars took time out to help others.

The day these stars took time out to help others.

Photo Sales
Bolo Zenden helped to hand out the High Sheriff Youth Awards at Sunderland Stadium of Light in 2011.

2. Bolo Zenden helped to hand out the High Sheriff Youth Awards at Sunderland Stadium of Light in 2011.

Bolo Zenden helped to hand out the High Sheriff Youth Awards at Sunderland Stadium of Light in 2011.

Photo Sales
Lorik Cana teamed up with Father Christmas to launch a charity Santa Saunter in 2009.

3. Lorik Cana teamed up with Father Christmas to launch a charity Santa Saunter in 2009.

Lorik Cana teamed up with Father Christmas to launch a charity Santa Saunter in 2009.

Photo Sales
Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson (2nd right) with players Ji Dong Won (right) and Craig Lynch (left) cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ashford Orthodontics premises in Norfolk Street, in 2012.

4. Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson (2nd right) with players Ji Dong Won (right) and Craig Lynch (left) cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ashford Orthodontics premises in Norfolk Street, in 2012.

Sunderland AFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson (2nd right) with players Ji Dong Won (right) and Craig Lynch (left) cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ashford Orthodontics premises in Norfolk Street, in 2012.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Black CatsStadium of Light