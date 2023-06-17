News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Nine pictures of fun and skills in Sunderland to help mark World Juggling Day

Roll up for 9 great juggling scenes from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jun 2023, 07:48 BST

It's been going for 25 years and now's your chance to celebrate World Juggling Day.

Saturday's big day gives us a chance to look at some great juggling scenes on our own doorstep.

How about the time when SAFC legend Tony Norman had a go - with footballs - in 1992.

Or when Southwick Primary School pupils showed off some real juggling talent in 2003.

Take your seats for a great show from the past.

Juggling talent on show and let's see if you can recall any of these scenes.

1. Juggling talent on show and let's see if you can recall any of these scenes.

Juggling talent on show and let's see if you can recall any of these scenes.

Photo Sales
Twenty teenagers from Norway were stuck in Sunderland after volcanic ash meant their flight was cancelled. But Marty the circus skills teacher saved the day with this great effort in 2010.

2. Twenty teenagers from Norway were stuck in Sunderland after volcanic ash meant their flight was cancelled. But Marty the circus skills teacher saved the day with this great effort in 2010.

Twenty teenagers from Norway were stuck in Sunderland after volcanic ash meant their flight was cancelled. But Marty the circus skills teacher saved the day with this great effort in 2010.

Photo Sales
A class act. That's SAFC legend Tony Norman who demonstrated these juggling skills in 1992.

3. A class act. That's SAFC legend Tony Norman who demonstrated these juggling skills in 1992.

A class act. That's SAFC legend Tony Norman who demonstrated these juggling skills in 1992.

Photo Sales
Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

4. Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SAFCJugglingSunderland