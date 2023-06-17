Nine pictures of fun and skills in Sunderland to help mark World Juggling Day

Roll up for 9 great juggling scenes from Sunderland's past

It's been going for 25 years and now's your chance to celebrate World Juggling Day.

Saturday's big day gives us a chance to look at some great juggling scenes on our own doorstep.

How about the time when SAFC legend Tony Norman had a go - with footballs - in 1992.

Or when Southwick Primary School pupils showed off some real juggling talent in 2003.

Take your seats for a great show from the past.

Juggling talent on show and let's see if you can recall any of these scenes.

Twenty teenagers from Norway were stuck in Sunderland after volcanic ash meant their flight was cancelled. But Marty the circus skills teacher saved the day with this great effort in 2010.

A class act. That's SAFC legend Tony Norman who demonstrated these juggling skills in 1992.

Pupils at Southwick Primary School were learning how to juggle in 2003.

