News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Have a laugh as you look back on scenes you might remember.Have a laugh as you look back on scenes you might remember.
Have a laugh as you look back on scenes you might remember.

Nine happy Sunderland pictures from over the years as we mark National Smile Month

You’ve got to laugh haven’t you? You certainly should be as National Smile Month has just started.

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:12 BST

The annual event began on May 15 and we just had to celebrate with a set of fun-filled photos from Wearside’s past.

Get set to be giggling to these scenes of out-of-control pancakes in 2004, a bath of spaghetti in 2009, and the loveliest playmates having fun in the messy play area of Mowbray Park in 2014.

We love these smiling faces at Southwick Primary School in 2007. Ex-teacher Alison Downie shared a joke with Aaron Sutherland, Ari Bulmer, Ella Gray, Elisha Green, Aidan Sutherland, Alice Goldsmith and Jessica Johnston on a visit to Southwick Primary School.

1. Happy times in the playground

We love these smiling faces at Southwick Primary School in 2007. Ex-teacher Alison Downie shared a joke with Aaron Sutherland, Ari Bulmer, Ella Gray, Elisha Green, Aidan Sutherland, Alice Goldsmith and Jessica Johnston on a visit to Southwick Primary School. Photo: AB

Photo Sales
Ross Beacher and his pyjama-clad colleagues Amanda Henderson, Rachael Bell, Leanne Nicholson and Toni Bilton raised laughs and money for Sport Relief at Barclays Call C in Doxford Business Park, in 2012.

2. Pyjama time at Doxford

Ross Beacher and his pyjama-clad colleagues Amanda Henderson, Rachael Bell, Leanne Nicholson and Toni Bilton raised laughs and money for Sport Relief at Barclays Call C in Doxford Business Park, in 2012. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Mowbray Park was the venue for the 2014 Change 4 Life scheme. Daniel Chapman, his brother Jake and Ethan Smith,were full of smiles messing about in the messy play area on the park bandstand.

3. Fun in the sun

Mowbray Park was the venue for the 2014 Change 4 Life scheme. Daniel Chapman, his brother Jake and Ethan Smith,were full of smiles messing about in the messy play area on the park bandstand. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales
SAFC star Nedum Onuoha did something funny for money by clowning for cash with 7-year old Max Swainston on a Red Nose Day visit to St. Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Seaham.

4. What star in 2011

SAFC star Nedum Onuoha did something funny for money by clowning for cash with 7-year old Max Swainston on a Red Nose Day visit to St. Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Seaham. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandWearside