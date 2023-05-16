Nine happy Sunderland pictures from over the years as we mark National Smile Month

You’ve got to laugh haven’t you? You certainly should be as National Smile Month has just started.
The annual event began on May 15 and we just had to celebrate with a set of fun-filled photos from Wearside’s past.
Get set to be giggling to these scenes of out-of-control pancakes in 2004, a bath of spaghetti in 2009, and the loveliest playmates having fun in the messy play area of Mowbray Park in 2014.
1. Happy times in the playground
We love these smiling faces at Southwick Primary School in 2007. Ex-teacher Alison Downie shared a joke with Aaron Sutherland, Ari Bulmer, Ella Gray, Elisha Green, Aidan Sutherland, Alice Goldsmith and Jessica Johnston on a visit to Southwick Primary School. Photo: AB
2. Pyjama time at Doxford
Ross Beacher and his pyjama-clad colleagues Amanda Henderson, Rachael Bell, Leanne Nicholson and Toni Bilton raised laughs and money for Sport Relief at Barclays Call C in Doxford Business Park, in 2012. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Fun in the sun
Mowbray Park was the venue for the 2014 Change 4 Life scheme.
Daniel Chapman, his brother Jake and Ethan Smith,were full of smiles messing about in the messy play area on the park bandstand. Photo: Picture by David Allan
4. What star in 2011
SAFC star Nedum Onuoha did something funny for money by clowning for cash with 7-year old Max Swainston on a Red Nose Day visit to St. Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Seaham. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman