Let's face it. You're not short of inspiration in Sunderland when you raise money for charity.

As these Echo archive photos show, you are genius at coming up with something different to help others - from Smurf dipping in the North Sea, to dressing as a pirate for Talk Like A Pirate Day.

Deano Franciosy is the latest brilliant hero to have a go at something different.

That inspired us to look at your fabulous fundraising of the past.

These scary scarecrows were doing it all for charity at Grange Park Primary School in 2005. Pictured are Beverley Taylor, Jack Morgan, Jordan Lee Gelder and Stephanie Potts.

Taking on the Seaburn Boxing Day dip in 2007 were these Smurfs. The fantastic fundraisers were Lynne Harbottle, Ashley and Michelle Greaves, and Kym and Tracy Reynolds.

Steve Steinman and Lyn Cain planned a Spooky Stroll in Sunderland for St Oswald's Hospice 13 years ago.

Beverley Watt, Emma Louise Blyth and Sylvia Stoneham came up with a red hot fundraising idea 17 years ago. A firewalk at the Rosedene.

