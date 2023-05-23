Deano Franciosy from Pennywell is raising money for charity by scaling Penshaw Hill as many times as possible within two hours; with a wheelie bin strapped to his back.

His challenge begins at 9am on Sunday, May 28; an hour before Sunderland’s Race for Life begins across Chester Road Road at Herrington Country Park. So Deano is hoping a few well-wishers will be around to cheer him on.

He is fundraising for the ICCU (Integrated Critical Care Unit) at Sunderland Royal Hospital, as well as honouring his mother, Edna Gardner, who was looked after there before she passed away on May 28, 2001, due to a heart attack brought on by type one diabetes.

On Sunday, May 28, Deano Franciosy will jog up and down Penshaw Hill as many times as he can in two hours.

Deano, 54, is not a computer user and is using traditional methods to collect funds: sponsor forms and the bucket he will carry on the day.

Appropriately, he has been a binman with Sunderland City Council for over 20 years and fundraising for 30, running in a string of events with his wheelie bin.

In April 2020 he completed the 2.6 Challenge seven times. This was a charity programme encouraging people to organise activities based around the number 2.6, one-tenth of the distance of the 26-mile London Marathon, which had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

In October 2020 Deano again put on his best bin and ran the marathon distance return trip between the Stadium of Light and St James’ Park. He binned up again in 2021 when he completed the London Marathon.

Deano takes on his challenge at the same time as Sunderland's Race for Life is taking place in Herrington Country Park.

Deano, fiance to Elsa Clark, talked to the Echo about his forthcoming Penshaw Hill adventure.

He said: “It’s a good challenge. I don’t have a target for the number of climbs, it’s just in memory of my mam. It still gets to me, even after 22 years because we were very close.

“It’s going to be a hard one. My calves will be burning. But I’ve been training every weekend.

Deano is taking on the challenge to honour his late mother, Edna Gardner.

“I haven’t set a target amount, because I know everyone is struggling. But every little bit will help.

“It’s a big thank you for the ICC unit, for what they did for my mam. They were absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t fault them. Hopefully it will help them get the things they need.”

Deano has bin training hard for the Penshaw event.