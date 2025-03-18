It’s National Black Pudding Day on March 18 and we could not resist from sharing this brilliant Sunderland tale.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It concerns the day when Sunderland forever became known as the Day of the Black Pudding - because so many of them were thrown at one particular woman.

Sharon Vincent was one of those who uncovered the tale. Let’s tell it once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in the late twenties and early thirties, life in the East End could be especially grim.

The houses were over crowded and there were reports of homes in an unsanitary condition.

Burleigh Street - where black puddings flew through the air. | se

Putting a cat among the East End pigeons

The local authority decided to act. The Sunderland Housing Association was set up to investigate the issues.

In charge, was a lady called Agnes Jennings and her initial investigations got people’s backs up. Or to be more precise, it was her report which had locals up in arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The slum conditions are so bad, " she said, "that it is a wonder that more people do not frequent the public houses."

Ticking on and not great at cooking - or were they?

If that caused a few raised eyebrows, she went one better, accusing the women of forever ticking-on, taking on huge debts at exorbitant interest rates.

She complained that when life insurance payouts were made, the women wasted the money on items of black clothing and funeral niceties.

The day black puddings went flying through the air in Sunderland. | nw

East Enders took this on the chin, but her next comments would have housewives spitting feathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can’t cook - other than with a frying pan and they can’t sew!" she alleged That was the last straw.

She would eat her own words

Mrs Jennings would collect the rent every Monday, starting off at seven in the morning by hammering on doors in Burleigh Street.

Another view of Burleigh Street. | se

At the crack of dawn next rent day, hundreds of locals thronged the street waiting for Agnes’ arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cacophony of frying pan bashing and verbal insults greeted her but worse was to come.

Armed with sausages and black puddings

Everyone had a black pudding or a sausage and as Agnes reached the centre of the throng the barrage began.

The sky was black with flying food and Agnes ran off, jumping on board a moving tram and disappearing into town - and back to Newcastle where she had come from.

In later life, Agnes often talked about the day of the black puddings in speeches to her friends.

Get in touch if you have tales from Sunderland's East End. Email [email protected]