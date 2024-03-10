Nine memorable mams from Sunderland in a Mother's Day tribute

Let's hear it for the mums of Wearside as we celebrate Mother's Day.
Thousands of people will be marking the day in their own special way but we are doing it with a look back at a small selection of mums who made the Echo headlines.
Some had fun at mother and toddler sessions. Others were pictured with their little ones on the day they came into the world.
1. Here's to the mums of Wearside
A selection of mums from the Echo archives.
2. What a start to 1980
These New Year mums and their babies lined up for a photo in January 1980.
Pictured, left to right: (standing): Mrs Pauline White, Mrs Gillian Hunter, Mrs Pauline Burke, Mrs Florence Karimi and Mrs Linda Boylin, Seated: Mrs Valerie Hackett, Mrs Janice Taylor, Mrs Lesley Walton and Mrs Margaret Armstrong
3. A winter wonder mum
These little ones - Kimberley and Rebecca Watt - were treated to a sledge ride to school in the snow by their mum Lynn in Easington Village in 2004.
4. Heather's great year
Heather Prested had every reason to smile in 2005 - the year when she got down to the final two in the national Sweetest Mum of the Year contest.
Here she is with her daughter Poppy and son Daniel.