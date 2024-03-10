Nine memorable mams from Sunderland in a Mother's Day tribute

Let's hear it for the mums of Wearside as we celebrate Mother's Day.

Thousands of people will be marking the day in their own special way but we are doing it with a look back at a small selection of mums who made the Echo headlines.

Some had fun at mother and toddler sessions. Others were pictured with their little ones on the day they came into the world.

We have Echo archive photos from 1980 to 2015. See if you spot someone you know.

1 . Here's to the mums of Wearside A selection of mums from the Echo archives. Photo Sales

2 . What a start to 1980 These New Year mums and their babies lined up for a photo in January 1980. Pictured, left to right: (standing): Mrs Pauline White, Mrs Gillian Hunter, Mrs Pauline Burke, Mrs Florence Karimi and Mrs Linda Boylin, Seated: Mrs Valerie Hackett, Mrs Janice Taylor, Mrs Lesley Walton and Mrs Margaret Armstrong Photo Sales

3 . A winter wonder mum These little ones - Kimberley and Rebecca Watt - were treated to a sledge ride to school in the snow by their mum Lynn in Easington Village in 2004. Photo Sales