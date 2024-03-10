Nine memorable mams from Sunderland in a Mother's Day tribute

A tribute to the special mums of Sunderland and East Durham

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Mar 2024, 06:38 GMT

Let's hear it for the mums of Wearside as we celebrate Mother's Day.

Thousands of people will be marking the day in their own special way but we are doing it with a look back at a small selection of mums who made the Echo headlines.

Some had fun at mother and toddler sessions. Others were pictured with their little ones on the day they came into the world.

We have Echo archive photos from 1980 to 2015. See if you spot someone you know.

A selection of mums from the Echo archives.

1. Here's to the mums of Wearside

A selection of mums from the Echo archives.

Photo Sales
These New Year mums and their babies lined up for a photo in January 1980. Pictured, left to right: (standing): Mrs Pauline White, Mrs Gillian Hunter, Mrs Pauline Burke, Mrs Florence Karimi and Mrs Linda Boylin, Seated: Mrs Valerie Hackett, Mrs Janice Taylor, Mrs Lesley Walton and Mrs Margaret Armstrong

2. What a start to 1980

These New Year mums and their babies lined up for a photo in January 1980. Pictured, left to right: (standing): Mrs Pauline White, Mrs Gillian Hunter, Mrs Pauline Burke, Mrs Florence Karimi and Mrs Linda Boylin, Seated: Mrs Valerie Hackett, Mrs Janice Taylor, Mrs Lesley Walton and Mrs Margaret Armstrong

Photo Sales
These little ones - Kimberley and Rebecca Watt - were treated to a sledge ride to school in the snow by their mum Lynn in Easington Village in 2004.

3. A winter wonder mum

These little ones - Kimberley and Rebecca Watt - were treated to a sledge ride to school in the snow by their mum Lynn in Easington Village in 2004.

Photo Sales
Heather Prested had every reason to smile in 2005 - the year when she got down to the final two in the national Sweetest Mum of the Year contest. Here she is with her daughter Poppy and son Daniel.

4. Heather's great year

Heather Prested had every reason to smile in 2005 - the year when she got down to the final two in the national Sweetest Mum of the Year contest. Here she is with her daughter Poppy and son Daniel.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaMother's Day