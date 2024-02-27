Free cocktails for mams at The Botanist Sunderland Mother's Day event
Sunderland's newest bar is raising a glass to mams for its first Mother's Day in the city.
After much anticipation, The Botanist opened its doors in Keel Square at the end of January making a colourful stamp on the city with its botanical theme and eye-catching outdoor area.
For the chain's first Mother's Day event in the city, it aims to make its mark by running a special offer on the day itself, Sunday, March 10.
Its Sunday lunch offering will include a gift for all the mothers dining at The Botanist that day, with each receiving a complimentary Poppy and Beefeater Pink Gin Punch, as well as a bespoke box of wildflower seeds to plant at home.
Diners for the Sunday roast option can choose between Roast Sirloin of Beef, Pot Roast Lamb Shoulder, Slow Roast Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Roast Chicken or vegan Celeriac, Mushroom and Pearl Barley Wellington, each served with a Yorkshire pudding and accompanying sauce.
The dishes come with maple glazed carrots, roast potatoes, greens and gravy, for the whole table to dig in to.
Extra sides can also be added to the family feast, including cranberry glazed pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese with parmesan crumb and creamed cabbage with smoked bacon.
Throughout the day, the bar will be offering bottomless drinks for an additional £25 with any main course, so mams can truly let their hair down.
Choose between Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz, Prosecco or The Botanist Lager and enjoy unlimited drinks for 90 minutes whilst dining.
As always, The Botanist’s house bands will be providing the soundtrack to the weekend, with live music throughout the afternoon on Mother’s Day.
If you're not able to make March 10, customers can also buy gift vouchers for Prosecco or Champagne.
Free gifts are available whilst stocks last.
To book your table visit https://thebotanist.uk.com.