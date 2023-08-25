Nine memories from when the Monster Truck Show came to Sunderland's Herrington Country Park in 2006
Nine adrenaline-fuelled memories from this 2006 Monster Truck Show
We're getting behind the wheel for a trip back to 2006.
That's when this great Monster Truck Show came to Herrington Country Park and all of these people got their photos taken by the Sunderland Echo.
We got you trying out the massive vehicles, taking a daredevil ride, trying some face painting and much more.
Enjoy the retro journey.
1 / 3