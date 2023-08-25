News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Nine memories from when the Monster Truck Show came to Sunderland's Herrington Country Park in 2006

Nine adrenaline-fuelled memories from this 2006 Monster Truck Show

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

We're getting behind the wheel for a trip back to 2006.

That's when this great Monster Truck Show came to Herrington Country Park and all of these people got their photos taken by the Sunderland Echo.

We got you trying out the massive vehicles, taking a daredevil ride, trying some face painting and much more.

Enjoy the retro journey.

Monstrously good times at Herrington Country Park in 2006 and plenty of faces to recognise.

1. Monster memories

Monstrously good times at Herrington Country Park in 2006 and plenty of faces to recognise.

Photo Sales
Penshaw Monument towers over the show and made for a great backdrop for photos.

2. What a backdrop

Penshaw Monument towers over the show and made for a great backdrop for photos.

Photo Sales
Having fun on this rodeo attraction.

3. Super stunts

Having fun on this rodeo attraction.

Photo Sales
Plenty to do for all the family at the 2006 show.

4. Fab face painting

Plenty to do for all the family at the 2006 show.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia