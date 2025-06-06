'My mam didn't believe there was a fire at the school': Your memories of the Thornhill blaze

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST

Sunderland Echo followers have re-lived the day their school was on fire - and how their mams and dads didn’t believe them when they came home early!

The science block at Thornhill School was a wreck after flames ripped through the building in June 1970.

Our recent story on the 55th anniversary of the Sunderland blaze got huge interest from former pupils who shared their memories on social media.

Re-live that dramatic day once more.

