The three-year-old girl who slept as Sunderland scored against Middlesbrough

Will she get to see a Sunderland victory this time?

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Is this the cutest ever image captured at a Sunderland match.

It may well be and it's the moment when a little girl slept through the noise of 38,000 Sunderland fans going wild.

Abbi White didn't get to see Michael Chopra's goal in 2008.Abbi White didn't get to see Michael Chopra's goal in 2008.
Abbi White did just that 15 years ago but she was just three years old at the time.

Share your golden SAFC memories

And the Echo found that wonderful moment in its archives as we ask 'what's your most special moment that you managed to get on camera?'

Abbi made the headlines in 2008 when she was in the crowd at the Stadium of Light with her dad Andrew.

Finally getting to see the goal

Michael Chopra scored one of his two SAFC goals that day to clinch a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough, who Sunderland play once more tomorrow.

Michael Chopra on the attack against Middlesbrough.Michael Chopra on the attack against Middlesbrough.
The Echo caught up with Abbi and Andrew days later when Andrew got to show his daughter a photo of the goal she missed.

It was a precious moment and we want yours of special days in Sunderland.

Email yours to [email protected]

