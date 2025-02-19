Meet the talented four who landed a part in Bugsy Malone
The youngsters from Sunderland and South Tyneside were taking up an unusual pastime in their summer holidays - dancing in an American “speakeasy”.
Feeling fine in 1975
The girls, one from Sunderland, one from Washington, and two from South Shields, were chosen from 1,000 to take part in the film “Bugsy Malone”.
The musical comedy about American gangsters during the prohibition days was a huge success.
But did you know that it featured this talented group from the Ethel Hardy School of Dancing in South Shields.
‘They all started dancing before they were five’
A newspaper report at the time said: “They leave the North on Sunday to spend seven weeks rehearsing and shooting scenes at Pinewood Studios.
“The girls all started dancing before they were five. In the film, they will perform three dance routines.”
The four who got the big chance were Beverley Horn, 14, of Sunderland; Caren Lumsdale, 11, of South Shields; Geraldine Cobb, 13, of South Shields; and Joanna Garbutt, 13, of Washington.
We want to know if they are still friends, if they remember their big moment and whether they kept in touch after all these years.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
