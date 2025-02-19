Meet the talented four who landed a part in Bugsy Malone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four local schoolgirls were on a mission with a difference 50 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters from Sunderland and South Tyneside were taking up an unusual pastime in their summer holidays - dancing in an American “speakeasy”.

A big chance to take the musical spotlight went to Beverley Horn, Caren Lumsdale, Geraldine Cobb and Joanna Garbutt. | se/sg

Feeling fine in 1975

The girls, one from Sunderland, one from Washington, and two from South Shields, were chosen from 1,000 to take part in the film “Bugsy Malone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical comedy about American gangsters during the prohibition days was a huge success.

But did you know that it featured this talented group from the Ethel Hardy School of Dancing in South Shields.

How we reported the fantastic 1970s news for the four dances. | se/sg

‘They all started dancing before they were five’

A newspaper report at the time said: “They leave the North on Sunday to spend seven weeks rehearsing and shooting scenes at Pinewood Studios.

“The girls all started dancing before they were five. In the film, they will perform three dance routines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to star on the stage were Beverley Horn, 14, of Sunderland; Caren Lumsdale, 11 of South Shields; Geraldine Cobb, 13, of South Shields; and Joanna Garbutt of Washington. | se

The four who got the big chance were Beverley Horn, 14, of Sunderland; Caren Lumsdale, 11, of South Shields; Geraldine Cobb, 13, of South Shields; and Joanna Garbutt, 13, of Washington.

We want to know if they are still friends, if they remember their big moment and whether they kept in touch after all these years.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]