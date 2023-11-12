News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures from Sunderland's Mary Street over the years, including the great duckling rescue

Rescuing ducklings and a look inside restaurants

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 08:55 GMT

One street, 11 photos and 10 ducks rescued.

That's what we have got in this archive tribute to Mary Street in Sunderland.

Our Echo photographers have regularly found themselves in the street to photograph clubs and restaurants.

But they were also there on the day when 10 ducklings were saved - and we have the picture evidence.

Have a look and re-live the Mary Street memories.

Mary Street in 11 retro images - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Memories from Mary Street

Mary Street in 11 retro images - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.

A look inside the City Spice restaurant in 2005.

2. A look inside

A look inside the City Spice restaurant in 2005.

These ducks were at the centre of a rescue operation in Mary Street in 2005.

3. Ultra cute in 2005

These ducks were at the centre of a rescue operation in Mary Street in 2005.

Here's the duck-rescue mission in full swing.

4. Springing into action

Here's the duck-rescue mission in full swing.

