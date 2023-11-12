11 pictures from Sunderland's Mary Street over the years, including the great duckling rescue
Rescuing ducklings and a look inside restaurants
One street, 11 photos and 10 ducks rescued.
That's what we have got in this archive tribute to Mary Street in Sunderland.
Our Echo photographers have regularly found themselves in the street to photograph clubs and restaurants.
But they were also there on the day when 10 ducklings were saved - and we have the picture evidence.
Have a look and re-live the Mary Street memories.
