1 . Babaji, Mary Street

It's Sunderland's newest curry house and Babaji is already its top rated with the top Google rating score of 5. Housed in the former Royale Thai site and brought to the city by the same people behind Delhi 6 in South Shields, it's racked up a number of top reviews for its authentic curries. One impressed diner wrote: "Excellent food and fantastic presentation. The food was a little bit different and certainly more authentic than a lot of curry houses, which made for a nice change. The staff were fabulous and could not be more helpful." Photo: Stu Norton