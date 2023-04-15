News you can trust since 1873
The 14 best places for a sit-in curry in Sunderland, according to Google ratings

Nothing beats a good ruby murray and Sunderland is home to a number of quality curry restaurants.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Here's the top-rated places in the city for a sit-in curry, with a rating of 4.5 or over on Google ratings.

It's Sunderland's newest curry house and Babaji is already its top rated with the top Google rating score of 5. Housed in the former Royale Thai site and brought to the city by the same people behind Delhi 6 in South Shields, it's racked up a number of top reviews for its authentic curries. One impressed diner wrote: "Excellent food and fantastic presentation. The food was a little bit different and certainly more authentic than a lot of curry houses, which made for a nice change. The staff were fabulous and could not be more helpful."

1. Babaji, Mary Street

It's Sunderland's newest curry house and Babaji is already its top rated with the top Google rating score of 5. Housed in the former Royale Thai site and brought to the city by the same people behind Delhi 6 in South Shields, it's racked up a number of top reviews for its authentic curries. One impressed diner wrote: "Excellent food and fantastic presentation. The food was a little bit different and certainly more authentic than a lot of curry houses, which made for a nice change. The staff were fabulous and could not be more helpful." Photo: Stu Norton

One of the city's largest and most-vibrant restaurants with its decor inspired by the bustling streets of Delhi, My Delhi in Borough Road rates highly with a rating of 4.8. It's also received a number of national curry awards for its street food. One reviewer said: "A great addition to the city, with a different twist on what you might normally expect from Indian / Asian restaurants. The staff were helpful and friendly."

2. My Delhi, Borough Road

One of the city's largest and most-vibrant restaurants with its decor inspired by the bustling streets of Delhi, My Delhi in Borough Road rates highly with a rating of 4.8. It's also received a number of national curry awards for its street food. One reviewer said: "A great addition to the city, with a different twist on what you might normally expect from Indian / Asian restaurants. The staff were helpful and friendly." Photo: national world

Another great new addition to the city with its quirky interiors and colourful menu, Buddha Beat has opened in the former D'Acqua in John Street. It's not a dedicated curry house, but curries make up a large portion of its menu, alongside Asian tapas. It has a rating of 4.8. One diner said: "A new gem to Sunderland City Centre's food scene. From the decor, food, drinks & service this place is incredible!"

3. Buddha Beat, John Street

Another great new addition to the city with its quirky interiors and colourful menu, Buddha Beat has opened in the former D'Acqua in John Street. It's not a dedicated curry house, but curries make up a large portion of its menu, alongside Asian tapas. It has a rating of 4.8. One diner said: "A new gem to Sunderland City Centre’s food scene. From the decor, food, drinks & service this place is incredible!" Photo: Stu Norton

Noodle bar Naga Noodles in Holmeside is also hitting the spot with its range of curries, with a rating of 4.8. One diner said: "The portions are huge and the food is quality, fresh & tasty. Excellent service and a great bunch of lads so I will 100% be back."

4. Naga Noodles, Holmeside.

Noodle bar Naga Noodles in Holmeside is also hitting the spot with its range of curries, with a rating of 4.8. One diner said: "The portions are huge and the food is quality, fresh & tasty. Excellent service and a great bunch of lads so I will 100% be back." Photo: Stu Norton

