Nine archive pictures of Marsden Primary, a school in the news

A gallery of scarecrows, day trips and Nativities

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT

There's plenty to smile about at Marsden Primary School.

It has just received a great Ofsted report and now we've got memories of the fun the pupils had in the past.

We scoured the Echo archives to find these 9 photos of day trips, bike rides, healthy food and Children In Need Day.

There's a visit by SAFC players and face painting - but that's enough from us.

Have a browse through our gallery for a trip into the past.

9 wonderful scenes from the classroom, playground and school trips.

1. A mix-up of Marsden Primary scenes

These 2004 new starters were given a look round the school with nursery nurse Kerry Reay, left, and teacher Michele Gilbert.

2. Their first day

A visit to Souter lighthouse for these Year 3 pupils in 2006.

3. On a day trip

Cinderellas galore at the school's Red Nose Day celebrations in 2007.

4. A Cinderella scene

