Primary school staffroom full of 'smiles and happiness' following good Ofsted report

The school looks to develop 'the whole child'.

Marsden Primary School headteacher Caroline Marshall said there were “lots of smiles in the staffroom” after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described the setting as a “welcoming and caring school” with high expectations that “enable pupils to thrive”.

Inspectors also highlighted the clear expectations for pupils’ conduct which contributed to the “exemplary” behaviour of the children and the “calm and positive” learning environment created for students.

Lead inspector Michael Reeves commended the school for “developing a curriculum which successfully meets the needs of the pupils” and highlighted the teaching of maths and literacy as particular strengths at the school.

Headteacher Caroline Marshall celebrates the school's good Ofsted report with pupils.

He said: “The school has a suitably sequenced curriculum to help pupils progress well from early years to Year 6.

“In most subjects, leaders have successfully identified the important knowledge that pupils need to know. For example, in mathematics, this knowledge is broken down into clear steps that help pupils to build their knowledge securely.

“Teachers adapt their teaching effectively to meet the needs of all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school has prioritised the teaching of reading and all staff receive suitable training to improve their knowledge of teaching phonics and early reading.

“Reading is taught regularly using good-quality texts as pupils progress through school. Virtual online visits by authors enthuse pupils about the books that they are reading.

“The school’s approaches ensure that pupils become confident, fluent readers who have a growing love of reading.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Caroline Marshall said: “We are really pleased with the overall judgement as we feel it reflects life here at the school.

“The staff were really pleased that all their hard work has been recognised. It’s been quite a while since our last inspection and so there were lots of smiles of happiness in the staffroom, but also relief.”

Lead inspector Michael Reeves identified personal development as “a strength of the school” - something which pleased Ms Marshall.

Mr Reeves said: “Before and after-school clubs enrich the curriculum. The school has a range of clubs in place for all age ranges, including early years children.

“Pupils are proud of their leadership roles, such as those of school councillor and house captain.

“The school works with several community groups, which develops pupils’ citizenship qualities. Visits, including residential trips, enrich pupils’ experience.”

Ms Marshall added: “I particularly like the comment in the report about how we ‘develop the whole child’.

“The social and emotional development of children is at the heart of what we do as a school.”