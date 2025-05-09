Double party time! Sunderland nursing home celebrates VE Day and a birthday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For one resident it was an extra special day because she was 90 years old.
Picnic and a real buzz
Residents , staff and families from Marigold nursing home and Bryony Lodge enjoyed a good old fashioned street party with live entertaiment.
Activities co-ordinator Jill Wright said: “It was followed by a picnic box lunch and an ice cream from the ice cream van.
“There has been a buzz in our homes in the weeks before the big day. Residents have enjoyed making decorations for the days celebrations and reminiscing about VE day.
‘Cloudy weather did not dampen their style’
“Our activities were carefully planned to invoke positive memories, bearing in mind a lot of our residents were children during the war.
“One of our residents Jean Royal turned 90 . She told me she remembered spending her 10th birthday at a street party next to Gillbridge avenue in the town centre.
“Another lady said the only memory she had of VE day was a lovely dress and the delicious cakes!
“Residents thoroughly enjoyed dancing and waving the flags to the music despite the cloudy weather but that didnt dampen their style.
“They were well wrapped up in warm clothing and plenty of blankets. It was heartwarming to see their smiles.
“A big shout out to staff at Marigold Nursing home and Bryony Lodge for all of their help in not only their hard work everyday but also working as a team to make a day like today possible and for their 1940s attire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.