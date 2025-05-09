Double party time! Sunderland nursing home celebrates VE Day and a birthday

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th May 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ice cream, cake, singing and a party atmosphere came to a Sunderland nursing home where VE Day celebrations were held - with a twist.

For one resident it was an extra special day because she was 90 years old.

Picnic and a real buzz

The birthday and VE Day party in full swing at the Marigold nursing home in Sunderland.The birthday and VE Day party in full swing at the Marigold nursing home in Sunderland.
The birthday and VE Day party in full swing at the Marigold nursing home in Sunderland. | ugc

Residents , staff and families from Marigold nursing home and Bryony Lodge enjoyed a good old fashioned street party with live entertaiment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Activities co-ordinator Jill Wright said: “It was followed by a picnic box lunch and an ice cream from the ice cream van.

“There has been a buzz in our homes in the weeks before the big day. Residents have enjoyed making decorations for the days celebrations and reminiscing about VE day.

Residents were all wrapped up for their day of celebrations at the Marigold Nursing Home.Residents were all wrapped up for their day of celebrations at the Marigold Nursing Home.
Residents were all wrapped up for their day of celebrations at the Marigold Nursing Home. | ugc

‘Cloudy weather did not dampen their style’

“Our activities were carefully planned to invoke positive memories, bearing in mind a lot of our residents were children during the war.

“One of our residents Jean Royal turned 90 . She told me she remembered spending her 10th birthday at a street party next to Gillbridge avenue in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Another lady said the only memory she had of VE day was a lovely dress and the delicious cakes!

“Residents thoroughly enjoyed dancing and waving the flags to the music despite the cloudy weather but that didnt dampen their style.

“They were well wrapped up in warm clothing and plenty of blankets. It was heartwarming to see their smiles.

“A big shout out to staff at Marigold Nursing home and Bryony Lodge for all of their help in not only their hard work everyday but also working as a team to make a day like today possible and for their 1940s attire.”

Related topics:VE DaySunderlandResidentsMemoriesMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice