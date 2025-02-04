I found these magnificent memories from Marley Pots: Join me on a nostalgic journey

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Feb 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 08:35 BST

Fifty years of memories from one Sunderland neighbourhood can’t be bad and that’s what we have got from Marley Pots.

I scoured the Sunderland Echo archives for a gallery of great images from yesteryear and found all these reminders from 1975 to 2021.

So if you like retro pubs, clubs, schools and allotment scenes, this is the place for you. Enjoy!

Local man Terry Docherty planned to spend 3 days walking to York to raise money for the Tyneside Society for Austistic Children in 1975. Here he is pictured with some of the Sunderland AFC squad who were sponsoring him.

Local man Terry Docherty planned to spend 3 days walking to York to raise money for the Tyneside Society for Austistic Children in 1975. Here he is pictured with some of the Sunderland AFC squad who were sponsoring him. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Carnival in July 1985 and it is the Marley Pots Play Centre float in the picture.

Sunderland Carnival in July 1985 and it is the Marley Pots Play Centre float in the picture. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

These Marley Pots Boxing Club members fundraised for charity 21 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

These Marley Pots Boxing Club members fundraised for charity 21 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? | se Photo: PBN

Kai McKinnell, 4, from Marley Pots, Sunderland, was having fun at the giant gingerbread house in the Bridges in 2011.

Kai McKinnell, 4, from Marley Pots, Sunderland, was having fun at the giant gingerbread house in the Bridges in 2011. | se

