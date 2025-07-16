Look back at Alex Smiles fire as demolition plans submitted
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Alex Smiles Ltd site at Deptford Terrace.
Operator Alex Smiles went into administration in 2015 and the riverside waste management site was later the scene of a major fire on May 14, 2018, which created huge plumes of smoke visible from miles around.
Smoke could be seen from miles around as the fire took hold at the abandoned waste plant site – with fears it could continue burning for months.
At the time, firefighters and other agencies, including Sunderland City Council, worked to tackle the Deptford fire which took three weeks to fully extinguish.
A budget report, presented to the city council’s cabinet in October 2018 revealed the “unrecoverable costs” of moving waste on the site and air monitoring as £176k.
And Sunderland Liberal Democrats on the council slammed city leaders at the time over the “lack of action” around the site, despite warnings from the Environment Agency over safety risks.
Speaking at the time, Niall Hodson, whose Millfield ward covers the site, said: “This was a disaster waiting to happen, and a lack of action in the three years the site sat empty prior to the fire has cost taxpayers dear.”
The waste management firm that owned the site, Alex Smiles, went into administration in May 2015 leaving creditors out of pocket by £7.5million.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.