Look back at Alex Smiles fire as demolition plans submitted

Drone footage submitted in 2018 | Submitted

Demolition plans have been submitted for “redundant” buildings at a former Sunderland waste site, seven years after a major blaze damaged key structures.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drone footage submitted in 2018 | Submitted

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Alex Smiles Ltd site at Deptford Terrace.

Operator Alex Smiles went into administration in 2015 and the riverside waste management site was later the scene of a major fire on May 14, 2018, which created huge plumes of smoke visible from miles around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoke could be seen from miles around as the fire took hold at the abandoned waste plant site – with fears it could continue burning for months.

At the time, firefighters and other agencies, including Sunderland City Council, worked to tackle the Deptford fire which took three weeks to fully extinguish.

Firefighters at the scene in 2018 | Submitted

A budget report, presented to the city council’s cabinet in October 2018 revealed the “unrecoverable costs” of moving waste on the site and air monitoring as £176k.

And Sunderland Liberal Democrats on the council slammed city leaders at the time over the “lack of action” around the site, despite warnings from the Environment Agency over safety risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Niall Hodson, whose Millfield ward covers the site, said: “This was a disaster waiting to happen, and a lack of action in the three years the site sat empty prior to the fire has cost taxpayers dear.”

The waste management firm that owned the site, Alex Smiles, went into administration in May 2015 leaving creditors out of pocket by £7.5million.