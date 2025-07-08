Demolition plans have been submitted for “redundant” buildings at a former Sunderland waste site, seven years after a major blaze damaged key structures.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Alex Smiles Ltd site at Deptford Terrace.

Operator Alex Smiles went into administration in 2015 and the riverside waste management site was later the scene of a major fire on May 14, 2018, which created huge plumes of smoke visible from miles around.

The fire as it was burning at the Alex Smiles waste recycling plant in May 2018. | JPIMedia

At the time of writing (July, 2025), the former Alex Smiles site sits vacant, with the scorched structures of the former commercial buildings still standing.

A new planning application from the council is now seeking planning permission to demolish the “redundant buildings” down to “ground floor slab level”.

Planning documents describe the site as “former commercial buildings formerly known as the Alex Smiles Recycling Plant”.

It was noted that “all footpaths to the perimeter of the site will be made good to highway standards, with foundations and brickwork being retained, where required, to ensure the footpaths and highways remain structurally stable” and that “any voids within the site [will] be backfilled and compacted with site won contaminate free hardcore”.

The planning application also outlined a number of reasons for the demolition of the buildings, including the structures being “unsafe”, “unauthorised access to the site” and “several severe fires in the past”.

The former Alex Smiles waste plant site in Sunderland as it looks today (July 2025) | LDRS

The planning application adds: “All demolition works will be carried out with due regard to all ecology/wildlife legislation, survey mitigation requirements, in particular bats, nesting birds and protected species.

“The roofs will be stripped of all coverings and the structures dismantled.

“The brickwork walls will be reduced by a combination of hand demolition, to protect vulnerable areas, and mechanical means by collapsing the walls inwards under controlled conditions using 360-degree excavators of suitable size and type.

“All arisings are to be separated, sorted, removed from site, taken to the relative recycling stations, and recycled.

“All rubble, concrete, brickwork, etc is to be crushed and used as aggregates [and] the site [will] be left clean and tidy with all debris removed.”

The demolition application notes works are expected to start later this month, subject to approval, and would conclude around August 17, 2025.

Temporary traffic regulation orders are expected to be in place for the duration of the works to “ensure the safety of the public and maintain access to the surrounding areas”.

Council planning documents also confirmed that “redevelopment” is “proposed at a later date”, but no further details were provided in the planning application.

A decision on the demolition application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 29, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01447/DEM