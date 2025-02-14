The piano player who didn't stop belting out tunes for more than two days
That was John Foster who completed a sponsored piano marathon at the Biddick Farm Art Centre in Washington 45 years ago.
Tuning in to a 1980 memory
Mr Foster, who was the Arts Director of the Centre in 1980, played for 50 hours non-stop.
And he completed the incredible feat to raise money for the Art Centre’s fund which aimed to buy a new grand piano.
But John was not on his own for the impressive music effort.
He had support in his marathon effort
He was joined at intervals by a number of colleagues from the centre and many of them brought along their own musical instruments to take part in the marathon.
Mr Foster hoped to have raised about £1,000 from his piano playing efforts, which were sponsored by Fox’s Music Centre, and individual contributors.
Can anyone remember John’s magnificent effort. Were you there and did you help him along the way?
Or is there another aspect of Wearside and County Durham news from the 1980s you would like us to highlight?
