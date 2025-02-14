Stiff fingered and a little sore. But it was no surprise after a 50-hour stint at the piano.

That was John Foster who completed a sponsored piano marathon at the Biddick Farm Art Centre in Washington 45 years ago.

Tuning in to a 1980 memory

Mr Foster, who was the Arts Director of the Centre in 1980, played for 50 hours non-stop.

And he completed the incredible feat to raise money for the Art Centre’s fund which aimed to buy a new grand piano.

But John was not on his own for the impressive music effort.

John Foster pictured in the middle of his epic piano playing session 45 years ago. | se

He had support in his marathon effort

He was joined at intervals by a number of colleagues from the centre and many of them brought along their own musical instruments to take part in the marathon.

Some of the youngsters who made sure John had plenty of support in 1980. | se

Mr Foster hoped to have raised about £1,000 from his piano playing efforts, which were sponsored by Fox’s Music Centre, and individual contributors.

Can anyone remember John’s magnificent effort. Were you there and did you help him along the way?

Or is there another aspect of Wearside and County Durham news from the 1980s you would like us to highlight?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected].