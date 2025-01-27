The mobile hospital for teddy bears set up in Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A mobile hospital for Teddy Bears was set up at the Seaburn Showfield in 1986 and the idea was lapped up by local youngsters.
Torn ears and loose eyes
They took along bears who had anything from a torn ear to a loose eye.
There was also a definite trend for bears with a bald patch which needed treating.
The event also included a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and it was all held as part of the Sunderland Carnival.
Battered bears got top-class treatment
An Echo report in 1986 said: “Dozens of youngsters had their blues cured by Doctor Frank Thompson, an expert on toy repairing.
“His mobile hospital for battered bears on the Seaburn Showfield was a positive lair of activity as children brought him their well worn treasures.
“And afterwards, they toddled off to compete in a teddy bears competition.”
Some of the teddies were in fancy dress and they even attracted the attention of the then Mayoress of Sunderland Mrs Winnie Scott.
Share your 1980s memories
Were you one of the youngsters whose teddy got some much-needed love and attention?
And what else do you remember of the news from Wearside and County Durham in the mid-1980s?
Is there a former school you would like us to feature and perhaps get in touch with former classmates?
Or perhaps there is a Cub, Scout, Brownie or Guide troop that you remember being a part of?
Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@nationalworld.