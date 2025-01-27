Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a lot of love being lavished on Sunderland’s teddies in 1986.

A mobile hospital for Teddy Bears was set up at the Seaburn Showfield in 1986 and the idea was lapped up by local youngsters.

The Teddy Bear hospital in Seaburn nearly 40 years ago. | se

Torn ears and loose eyes

They took along bears who had anything from a torn ear to a loose eye.

There was also a definite trend for bears with a bald patch which needed treating.

The event also included a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and it was all held as part of the Sunderland Carnival.

Battered bears got top-class treatment

An Echo report in 1986 said: “Dozens of youngsters had their blues cured by Doctor Frank Thompson, an expert on toy repairing.

“His mobile hospital for battered bears on the Seaburn Showfield was a positive lair of activity as children brought him their well worn treasures.

“And afterwards, they toddled off to compete in a teddy bears competition.”

Some of the teddies were in fancy dress and they even attracted the attention of the then Mayoress of Sunderland Mrs Winnie Scott.

Bears in need of some repairs and that's what they got in Seaburn 40 years ago. | se

Share your 1980s memories

Were you one of the youngsters whose teddy got some much-needed love and attention?

And what else do you remember of the news from Wearside and County Durham in the mid-1980s?

