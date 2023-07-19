Nine of your littlest little ones in Sunderland jazz bands back in the day

They might only have been tiny tots.
But these jazz band members all played a great role in Sunderland and East Durham bands over the years.
Some were only a couple of years old yet they still put on a winning performance in these Echo photos from the 1970s.
So get your kazoos at the ready for a march back to some great days.
1. The tiniest members of your jazz band but they did a great job.
2. They were so young but they had great fun with the Ryhope band in 1974.
3. Joanne Thompson, 5, was with Sunderland Westenders Juvenile Jazz Band at the Ford Estate Carnival in 1979. Looks like she had a great time.
4. The little ones were marching proud with Ryhope All Stars in this Silksworth Carnival scene from 1979.
