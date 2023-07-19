News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Nine of your littlest little ones in Sunderland jazz bands back in the day

Your little ones in the jazz band: They were tiny in these retro Echo photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

They might only have been tiny tots.

But these jazz band members all played a great role in Sunderland and East Durham bands over the years.

Some were only a couple of years old yet they still put on a winning performance in these Echo photos from the 1970s.

So get your kazoos at the ready for a march back to some great days.

The tiniest members of your jazz band but they did a great job.

1. The tiniest members of your jazz band but they did a great job.

The tiniest members of your jazz band but they did a great job.

Photo Sales
They were so young but they had great fun with the Ryhope band in 1974.

2. They were so young but they had great fun with the Ryhope band in 1974.

They were so young but they had great fun with the Ryhope band in 1974.

Photo Sales
Joanne Thompson, 5, was with Sunderland Westenders Juvenile Jazz Band at the Ford Estate Carnival in 1979. Looks like she had a great time.

3. Joanne Thompson, 5, was with Sunderland Westenders Juvenile Jazz Band at the Ford Estate Carnival in 1979. Looks like she had a great time.

Joanne Thompson, 5, was with Sunderland Westenders Juvenile Jazz Band at the Ford Estate Carnival in 1979. Looks like she had a great time.

Photo Sales
The little ones were marching proud with Ryhope All Stars in this Silksworth Carnival scene from 1979.

4. The little ones were marching proud with Ryhope All Stars in this Silksworth Carnival scene from 1979.

The little ones were marching proud with Ryhope All Stars in this Silksworth Carnival scene from 1979.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia