Spies and intrigue to be focus of 'fascinating' illustrated talk in Sunderland

A look at spies and their work in the First World War

An intriguing talk - all about spies and the First World War - is on the way in Sunderland.

And you can get along to enjoy the event called Spies, Myths and Propaganda.

Spies and their lives

The photo-filled talk is being held as part of a series organised by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Historian Trevor Thorne will speak to an audience at The Bethany Centre, Bede Tower, Ryhope Road, next Tuesday.

Historian Trevor Thorne.

Trevor told the Echo: "It takes in both local and international spies like Marthe Cnockeart along with myths such as The Angel of Mons and The German Corpse Factory.

Everyone is welcome

"Also covered is propaganda and its growth during the conduct of the war."

The Antiquarian Society has a huge collection of historic films.

The illustrated talk starts at 7.30pm but doors open at 6.40pm.

One of the illustrations from Trevor's talk.

Fellow society member Philip Curtis said 'everyone is welcome and the admission is £3 for non members and £2 for members."

People can also find out more about the society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

A treasure trove of Sunderland history

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]