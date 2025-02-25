I’m talking about our photo gallery feature which we shared with you about Hylton Road through the years.
We found 13 great and nostalgic photos spanning 54 years of its history from the Sunderland Echo archives.
You also remembered a bike shop and we shared long gone pubs and shops as well.
Here is your chance to enjoy the gallery once more in this wonderful selection of memories.
1. Hylton Road in the 1950s
A view of Hylton Road in 1955 but we want you to tell us if it has changed much since a Sunderland Echo photographer took this picture. | se
2. Haway the Lads
Tony James and Bob Scott, both of Hylton Road, with their red and white "Cup Special" which they drove to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final. | se Photo: se
3. A story from 1976
The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976.
Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite | se
4. End of The Ford
The Ford Hotel, which stood in Hylton Road since 1938, was demolished in May 1982. | se
