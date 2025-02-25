Another trip down Hylton Road - the street with the dreaded school dentist on it

Well this one certainly got you interested!

I’m talking about our photo gallery feature which we shared with you about Hylton Road through the years.

We found 13 great and nostalgic photos spanning 54 years of its history from the Sunderland Echo archives.

It got a response from dozens of you, even if it was because you were glad when the school dentists was pulled down!

You also remembered a bike shop and we shared long gone pubs and shops as well.

Here is your chance to enjoy the gallery once more in this wonderful selection of memories.

A view of Hylton Road in 1955 but we want you to tell us if it has changed much since a Sunderland Echo photographer took this picture.

1. Hylton Road in the 1950s

A view of Hylton Road in 1955 but we want you to tell us if it has changed much since a Sunderland Echo photographer took this picture. | se

Tony James and Bob Scott, both of Hylton Road, with their red and white "Cup Special" which they drove to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final.

2. Haway the Lads

Tony James and Bob Scott, both of Hylton Road, with their red and white "Cup Special" which they drove to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final. | se Photo: se

The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976. Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite

3. A story from 1976

The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976. Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite | se

The Ford Hotel, which stood in Hylton Road since 1938, was demolished in May 1982.

4. End of The Ford

The Ford Hotel, which stood in Hylton Road since 1938, was demolished in May 1982. | se

