Santa's stayed there: Here's Hylton Castle throughout the calendar

If it's good enough for Santa, it's good enough for a whole season of wonderful photos.

That's Hylton Castle which was in the news, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But why limit yourself to a Christmas look at the castle when you can enjoy it with a stunning backdrop of a sunset, snow, Autumn leaves or Spring splendour.

We have them all and plenty more besides in these 9 images from the Echo archives.

1 . Seasonal scenes at Hylton Castle A treat for the visitor at all times of the year.

2 . Reflecting on 2003 A bracing March day at Hylton Castle in 2003.

3 . Spring in 2004 How the castle looked when this photo was taken 19 years ago.

4 . Winter sun through the trees Snow on the ground at Hylton Castle in this wonderland scene in 2005.