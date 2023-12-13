Hylton Castle in 9 seasonally retro scenes: It's a year round treat
Santa's stayed there: Here's Hylton Castle throughout the calendar
If it's good enough for Santa, it's good enough for a whole season of wonderful photos.
That's Hylton Castle which was in the news, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
But why limit yourself to a Christmas look at the castle when you can enjoy it with a stunning backdrop of a sunset, snow, Autumn leaves or Spring splendour.
We have them all and plenty more besides in these 9 images from the Echo archives.
