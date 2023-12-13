News you can trust since 1873
Hylton Castle in 9 seasonally retro scenes: It's a year round treat

Santa's stayed there: Here's Hylton Castle throughout the calendar

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT

If it's good enough for Santa, it's good enough for a whole season of wonderful photos.

That's Hylton Castle which was in the news, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But why limit yourself to a Christmas look at the castle when you can enjoy it with a stunning backdrop of a sunset, snow, Autumn leaves or Spring splendour.

We have them all and plenty more besides in these 9 images from the Echo archives.

A treat for the visitor at all times of the year.

1. Seasonal scenes at Hylton Castle

A bracing March day at Hylton Castle in 2003.

2. Reflecting on 2003

How the castle looked when this photo was taken 19 years ago.

3. Spring in 2004

Snow on the ground at Hylton Castle in this wonderland scene in 2005.

4. Winter sun through the trees

