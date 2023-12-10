Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa has set up shop in a medieval fortress as Hytlon Castle is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazing decorations and dazzling festive lights are adorning the historic building, which has been welcoming in families during the countdown to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa and his elf hosted Christmas craft sessions with gifts for children and festive treats for adults over the weekend of December 9 and 10, which proved a sell-out success.

Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.

The event was such a hit that the team have put on another date, which takes place on Saturday, December 16, and tickets are on sale now.

The castle has also been hosting festive afternoon teas, and some slots are still available.

Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas events are just part of a year-round programme at the castle, which has been lovingly restored as a community hub and visitor attraction.

It is the culmination of decades of campaigning to bring the 14th Century building, which had been left a decaying empty shell, back into use.

The Hylton Castle Trust, supported by Sunderland City Council, National Heritage Lottery Fund and English Heritage, has now given the castle a new future, preserving the building and installing three floors and a roof to create exhibition and events space.

Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.

The roof provides amazing views out over Sunderland, and the ground floor hosts a tearoom.

Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tours of the castle are available, and all manner of events and activities take place, with training and volunteering opportunities.

The castle also serves as a wedding venue.