Sunderland's Hylton Castle becomes amazing winter wonderland as Santa sets up shop
Santa has set up shop in a medieval fortress as Hytlon Castle is transformed into a winter wonderland.
Amazing decorations and dazzling festive lights are adorning the historic building, which has been welcoming in families during the countdown to Christmas.
Santa and his elf hosted Christmas craft sessions with gifts for children and festive treats for adults over the weekend of December 9 and 10, which proved a sell-out success.
The event was such a hit that the team have put on another date, which takes place on Saturday, December 16, and tickets are on sale now.
The Christmas events are just part of a year-round programme at the castle, which has been lovingly restored as a community hub and visitor attraction.
It is the culmination of decades of campaigning to bring the 14th Century building, which had been left a decaying empty shell, back into use.
The Hylton Castle Trust, supported by Sunderland City Council, National Heritage Lottery Fund and English Heritage, has now given the castle a new future, preserving the building and installing three floors and a roof to create exhibition and events space.
The roof provides amazing views out over Sunderland, and the ground floor hosts a tearoom.
Tours of the castle are available, and all manner of events and activities take place, with training and volunteering opportunities.
The castle also serves as a wedding venue.
The Trust hopes to further expand its work in the future, with hopes the neighbouring remains of St Catherine's Chapel can also be brought back into use.