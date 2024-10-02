Nine much-loved Houghton Feast traditions as festival returns for 2024

So many of them have been around for years and here’s our Sunderland Echo archive tribute to the events which make it tick.
From the ox roast to fireworks and the King and Queen of Eventide to the tea dance, relive it all.
1. History in abundance
A Feast of traditions which we've seen in Houghton over the years. | se
2. The parade
The 2012 Carnival procession at Houghton Feast and it looked like a spectacular occasion. | se
3. The first cut
First cut of the ox roast in 2017, performed by the Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Doris MacKnight with help from Rotary Derek Moss. | se
4. The King and Queen of Eventide
Houghton Feast chooses a King and Queen of Eventide, and in 2011 they were John Jones and June Knightly. | se
