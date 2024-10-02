Nine much-loved Houghton Feast traditions as festival returns for 2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT

Houghton Feast is back this week and that means another packed programme of events.

So many of them have been around for years and here’s our Sunderland Echo archive tribute to the events which make it tick.

From the ox roast to fireworks and the King and Queen of Eventide to the tea dance, relive it all.

A Feast of traditions which we've seen in Houghton over the years.

1. History in abundance

A Feast of traditions which we've seen in Houghton over the years. | se

Photo Sales
The 2012 Carnival procession at Houghton Feast and it looked like a spectacular occasion.

2. The parade

The 2012 Carnival procession at Houghton Feast and it looked like a spectacular occasion. | se

Photo Sales
First cut of the ox roast in 2017, performed by the Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Doris MacKnight with help from Rotary Derek Moss.

3. The first cut

First cut of the ox roast in 2017, performed by the Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Doris MacKnight with help from Rotary Derek Moss. | se

Photo Sales
Houghton Feast chooses a King and Queen of Eventide, and in 2011 they were John Jones and June Knightly.

4. The King and Queen of Eventide

Houghton Feast chooses a King and Queen of Eventide, and in 2011 they were John Jones and June Knightly. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice