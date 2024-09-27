Final countdown to Houghton Feast 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s now only one week to go before a highlight in Sunderland’s cultural calendar returns.

Houghton Feast 2024 gets under way on Friday, October 4, and runs until Sunday, October 13.

The illuminations, fun fair, carnival parade and traditional ox roast will all be back, along with new features as this year’s theme explores ‘celebrating local cultures’.

A previous ox roast at Houghton Feast. | SE

The Feast will officially open on Friday, October 6, with what organisers are billing as a ‘spectacular community show’ in The Broadway.

Houghton Brass Band, Zazz dancers and Houghton Feast Children’s Choir will all be entertaining crowds, and the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall will switch on the Houghton Feast Illuminations.

Houghton Feast mainstay Zazz Dance and performance arts centre students make final preparations for this year's event with Cllr Kevin Johnston, Chair of Houghton Feast Steering Group, Zazz owner Anne Thompson and Dance Manager Victoria Bower (dark hoodie). | SCC

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Chair of Houghton Feast Steering Committee, said: “Houghton Feast is one of the most popular events in the city and I know so many residents and visitors look forward to it every autumn.

“This year’s festival theme is ‘celebrating local cultures’ and that’s exactly what Houghton Feast is about - bringing the whole community together to celebrate local traditions and history.

“The spectacular opening night, community parade and famous roasting of the ox are all back for 2024 alongside a packed programme of music, performances, arts and crafts, workshops and sports activities.

“There’s something for everyone so I would encourage anyone to take a look at the programme and join us for this brilliant event.”

The famous Ox Roast will be back on Saturday, October 5.

A roasted whole ox will be prepared overnight from Friday and served up in sandwiches in the grounds of the Old Rectory, where the first oxen were roasted by Rector Bernard Gilpin to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.

Also on Saturday, October 5, a colourful Carnival Parade will make its way from Station Road to Rectory Park via Newbottle Street and The Broadway from 2pm.

The parade will feature music from Houghton Pipe Band, Houghton Brass Band, The Bangshees, Pittington Brass Band and the Get Set Samba Youth Band, as well as dancers, vintage steam vehicles, costumed characters and Billy Purvis the Clown.

For the first time, the funfair will open on the Sunday of the opening weekend, for an extra afternoon of family fun between 1pm and 6pm.

A firework spectacular will take place on Monday, October 7, from 7.30pm and can be viewed from Dairy Lane and the area surrounding Durham Road Playing Fields.

The Zazz dancers are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and will be celebrating with a special variety performance taking place on Tuesday 8 October.

Anne Thompson, Principal of Zazz Dancers, said: “Zazz always looks forward to Houghton Feast each year.

“This year we have a group of younger children performing ‘Be Our Guest’ at the opening ceremony, with Bernard Gilpin’s kindness and generosity in mind, and our cheerleading classes have been hard at work practicing their parade dance.

“Our main highlight this year is our Variety Show, now 40 years old, our professional cabaret dancers will perform along with selected routines from our successful 40th birthday Firestation show in July.”

Find out more about the Houghton Feast at www.mysunderland.co.uk/houghtonfeast