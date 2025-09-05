Two Sunderland heroes braved Force 9 gales and 20ft waves in an act of incredible bravery at sea 40 years ago.

It might be only one story, but the tale of helmsman Michael Tighe and crewman Alan Dixon shows the astonishing courage of lifeboat crews.

Three attempts to save the surfer

On a cold Sunday afternoon in 1985, in a Force 9 gale, two Sunderland lifeboatmen bravely rescued a windsurfer in trouble.

Alan Dixon and Michael Tighe who became heroes when they put to sea in their inflatable craft to rescue a windsurfer in trouble. | se

In waves 20ft high, helmsman Michael Tighe made three attempts to reach the surfer. And on the third approach crewman Alan Dixon grabbed him and hauled him aboard the life craft.

The Sunderland Echo reported on the story and how the actions of the two men led to honours bestowed by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

‘Skilful handling of the inflatable lifeboat’

The report said: “Helmsman Tighe has been awarded the thanks of the RNLI inscribed on vellum and crewman Dixon has received a vellum service certificate.

“In his official report, Tom Nutman, the divisional inspector of lifeboats, praised 33-year-old Tighe’s bravery and skill.

How the Sunderland Echo reported the dramatic 1985 story. | se

“Mr Nutman said: “The skilful handling of the inflatable lifeboat on very heavy breaking seas and helmsman Tighe’s seamanlike assessments of the situation, were instrumental in saving the life of the sailboarder.”

The windsurfer was lying on his board when the lifeboatmen rescued him.

Little Alan saved dad from an ‘uncomfortable night’

The Sunderland Echo added at the time: “Mr Tighe has been with the RNLI for about 12 years and Mr Dixon is now in his second year with the Institution.”

To give you a reminder of other stories in the news 40 years ago, all this was happening;

Little Alan Bryan’s quick thinking saved his dad from what could have been the most uncomfortable night in his life.

Alan Bryan's quick thinking saved his dad and two friends who were stuck in a lift in a block of flats. | se

For Mr Bryan and two friends were left high and dry - stuck in a lift in a block of flats in Sunderland.

And as he sounded the alarm bell, it was Alan who heard the call for help and ran to tell his grandmother.

6,000 postcards in one man’s collection

St Thomas Aquinas School was selected for closure in the reorganisation of Roman Catholic secondary schools in Sunderland.

More than 4,000 pupils at the schools - St Aidan’s, St Anthony’s, and St Thomas Aquinas in Sunderland, and St Robert of Newminster at Biddick, Washington - will be affected by the decision, the Echo reported.

The Sunderland Echo report on the school closure plan in 1985. | se

Sunderland man Tom Marshall had a passion for postcards - and by 1985, had built up a collection of 6,000 of them. The former assistant divisional fire officer has everything from charabancs to battleships in his huge collection.

Two keen bus spotters became VIPs for the day. Carl Robinson, 12, from Washington, and Lee Garrett, 13, from Murton wrote to Northern General Transport and were invited to tour the central works.

More than 22,000 Wearside households had their water supplies treated with chemicals to stem an invasion of warm weather worms’ known as Nais which bred in mains pipes during the warm weather.

Tell us if these stories bring back memories for you, by emailing [email protected]