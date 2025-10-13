A transplant patient has relived the day she was ‘blue lighted’ to a specialist hospital as her heart began to fail.

Kayleigh Llewellyn’s heart beat was running at more than three times the rate of a normal heart when her health plummeted in October 2019.

Kayleigh and her mum Sonia share a hug during the youngster's time in hospital. | ugc

‘Her heart rate was 208. A normal heart rate is between 60 and 80’

Her story will be told in full in episode 2 of the latest series of our Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.

The episode will be available from Tuesday, October 14 and you can catch it by visiting here.

But first, let’s give you a taster of what to expect.

Her mum Sonia said: “On the Saturday morning, she woke up and she said her chest was getting really tight. I phoned 111. They said we should take her to Sunderland General Hospital.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn shares her life story in episode 2 of Wearside Echoes. | se

‘I didn’t really understand much of it. All I could think was ‘I am in hospital and I don’t know what is happening’.

“We got her there and then we were blue lighted to the Freeman Hospital. They put her on a machine and they thought it must have been broken because her heart rate was 208. A normal heart rate is between 60 and 80.”

Kayleigh added: “It was scary because I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t really understand much of it. All I could think was ‘I am in hospital and I don’t know what is happening’.

The then 12-year-old had gone from being a healthy youngster playing football a day earlier to a youngster fighting for her life.

Kayleigh Llewellyn pictured playing football in the days before her life was changed forever. | ugc

Placed on the transplant list

She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.

The weeks and months which followed were an emotional roller coaster. A first donor heart which was suggested for Kayleigh did not work.

“It felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel,” said Shaun.

Kayleigh was taken to the High Dependency Unit and underwent surgery for a VAD Pump to be fitted on the left side of her heart, while the right side of her heart was linked to an ECMO machine.

After four weeks in intensive care, Kayleigh’s condition wasn’t improving and she was placed onto the urgent transplant list for a new heart in November, 2019.

Kayleigh in 2020 with parents Sonia Llewellyn and Shaun Sidney. | se

A new era at last

But in November 2019, the beginning of a new era began.

Kayleigh had her transplant that day but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.

Her whole story is told in the podcast interview and we also speak to her mum and dad Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

They revealed the nightmare of being told every day that their daughter might not make it through the night.

Catch Kayleigh’s story in full from October 14.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our third series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

Kayleigh’s story is a tale of heartache, sheer emotion and, eventually, of hope for the future.