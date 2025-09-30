'My first memory is the mass of Sunderland fans in the Roker End' - YouTube star speaks to Wearside Echoes
The memories came flooding back for SAFC superfan Terry Wall whose first recollections of following Sunderland have been shared with Wearside Echoes.
‘It was just a great experience. It took hold of me’
Our nostalgia-filled podcast series, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, is back for a third run of fantastic interviews.
We chatted with six people to find out more about their childhood and how it shaped them. Later in the series, we will speak to a Top of the Pops producer, a Sunderland man in Los Angeles, and a teenager who is an inspirational campaigner after having a heart transplant.
But first up is Terry Wall, known to his thousands of YouTube fans as the Mad Mistake.
Terry shares regular videos on social media in which he follows his beloved SAFC.
He told us: “I can’t quite remember the FA Cup run of 1973 but just afterwards, my first game was 1976 at Roker Park against Oldham.
19th in the Great North Run
“I have the memory of my grandad lifting me up on a little wooden stool, with a wooden rattle, and just looking at the mass of Sunderland fans at the old Roker Park when it went right back - and it was just a great experience. It took hold of me.”
Terry’s other love was for running and he was so good, he represented England and once came 19th in the Great North Run.
Terry started running by taking part in the Puma series of runs in Sunderland, just so he could get the reward of a T-shirt at the end. But he did so well, he was asked to join Peterlee Road Runners, later moving on to Morpeth Harriers, and did so much training, he reached 110 miles a week.
Running and football remain his passions.
Terry’s amazing story
He posts regular vlogs about Sunderland match days. Sometimes he will do food reviews around the North East and sometimes even tries his hand at stealth camping for his other channel called Mads Out And About.
His YouTube videos attract thousands of views but Terry insisted: ‘In my eyes, I am nothing special. I am a normal person.”
We disagree as we think Terry has an amazing story to tell, and you can find out more about Terry’s life and loves by catching episode 1 of series 3 of the awards shortlisted Wearside Echoes podcast.
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
For all your mobility needs
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.
Catch episode 1 of our new Wearside Echoes podcast series here.