Rattles, little wooden boxes to stand on, and the massed ranks of fans in the Roker End.

The memories came flooding back for SAFC superfan Terry Wall whose first recollections of following Sunderland have been shared with Wearside Echoes.

Terry Wall who is a passionate Sunderland fan and a popular YouTuber. | se

‘It was just a great experience. It took hold of me’

Our nostalgia-filled podcast series, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, is back for a third run of fantastic interviews.

We chatted with six people to find out more about their childhood and how it shaped them. Later in the series, we will speak to a Top of the Pops producer, a Sunderland man in Los Angeles, and a teenager who is an inspirational campaigner after having a heart transplant.

But first up is Terry Wall, known to his thousands of YouTube fans as the Mad Mistake.

Terry shares regular videos on social media in which he follows his beloved SAFC.

Terry Wall next to his picture of Roker Park. He has shared childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | se

He told us: “I can’t quite remember the FA Cup run of 1973 but just afterwards, my first game was 1976 at Roker Park against Oldham.

19th in the Great North Run

“I have the memory of my grandad lifting me up on a little wooden stool, with a wooden rattle, and just looking at the mass of Sunderland fans at the old Roker Park when it went right back - and it was just a great experience. It took hold of me.”

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our third series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Terry’s other love was for running and he was so good, he represented England and once came 19th in the Great North Run.

Terry started running by taking part in the Puma series of runs in Sunderland, just so he could get the reward of a T-shirt at the end. But he did so well, he was asked to join Peterlee Road Runners, later moving on to Morpeth Harriers, and did so much training, he reached 110 miles a week.

Running and football remain his passions.

Terry’s amazing story

He posts regular vlogs about Sunderland match days. Sometimes he will do food reviews around the North East and sometimes even tries his hand at stealth camping for his other channel called Mads Out And About.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

His YouTube videos attract thousands of views but Terry insisted: ‘In my eyes, I am nothing special. I am a normal person.”

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

For all your mobility needs

Catch episode 1 of our new Wearside Echoes podcast series here.