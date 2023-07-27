Happy 85th birthday to The Beano from Sunderland, with years of memories

From Dennis the Menace to Bananaman - the Beano and its' characters have been part of our lives for decades.

It's a children's favourite which is now 85 years old and we are paying our own tribute with this look back at the times it made the news in the Sunderland Echo.

Diamond times in Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, let's head to 2003 where Sean Smith dressed up as Dennis the Menace for a fancy dress day at Diamond Hall Junior School. Looking good Sean.

Sean Smith's tribute to Dennis the Menace in 2003.

We loved this runner who took on the 2013 Marathon of the North in Sunderland dressed as Bananaman.

Here he is in Barnes Park, looking every inch the superhero. Recognise him?

Bananaman in the Marathon of the North in 2013.

Let's go back to 2015 for a visit to the Wonderlands Graphic Novel Expo convention which was held at the City Space, University of Sunderland.

So many great conventions were held in Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kev Sutherland, a writer for The Beano and Marvel comics drew in the crowds with his drawings. Did you get to meet him?

Kev Sutherland really made an impression on these visitors to the Wonderlands event in 2015.

Or maybe you got to say hello to Beano illustrator Nigel Auchterlounie who was at the Expo two years later.

Beano illustrator Nigel Auchterlounie in Sunderland 8 years ago.

Nigel Parkinson from The Beano was at the 2014 Comic Con at Sunderland Software Centre in Tavistock Place.

The launch of the 2014 Sunderland Comic Con.

But what are your memories of The Beano as a child? Which was your favourite character and do you still have collections of the comic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps there's another well-known comic that you have adored for decades.